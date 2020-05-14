Wellesley CVS nixed for drive-thru COVID-19 testing

The Town of Wellesley says that CVS will not be offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at its Linden Square store after all.

CVS had originally included the Wellesley location on its list of 10 new drive-thru sites in Massachusetts, as we reported yesterday.

But the location immediately raised questions for some in town given that the parking lot CVS shares with Roche Brothers and other businesses can get crowded. The Rte. 9 CVS was not an option because it doesn’t have a MinuteClinic.

The Wellesley site wouldn’t have been near any of the others, raising worries that the location would become a hub for metrowest. Other locations on the list: Bridgewater, Carver, Charlton, Danvers, Raynham, Northampton, Worcester, West Springfield and Westport. Wellesley was included on the list cited by Gov. Charlie Baker during his press conference on Thursday early afternoon.

CVS is already offering large-scale test sites in 5 states, including Massachusetts (at a cinema in Lowell), and vowed in April to expand its efforts by offering testing in drive-thrus and parking lots. No in-store testing. By the end of May, CVS expects to be offering this service at 1,000 locations with the goal of processing 1.5 million tests a month.

The store drive-thru locations are a self-swab and send model, where swabs are conducted by the patient in their car, and specimens are sent to a nearby lab, with results available in 2-4 days. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

We’ve reached out to CVS for an update, to see if a Wellesley site might be added back to the list in the future.