About that construction on Rte. 9 in Wellesley near Emerson Road

A Swellesley reader asked us about that construction that’s been going on for a while on Rte. 9 near Emerson Road. Here you go, from Algonquin Gas (thanks to Wellesley DPW for passing along our inquiry):

As part of our commitment to safe and reliable operations, Algonquin Gas Transmission, LLC (“Algonquin”) is performing planned natural gas pipeline maintenance activities near Emerson Road and Route 9 in Wellesley, MA. Certain required temporary piping facilities have been installed and the maintenance operation began the week of May 18, and is expected to be complete before the end of July. The temporary above-ground facilities associated with this work will be removed once the maintenance activities are complete. Access is being maintained to homes and businesses, and we are coordinating with the Wellesley Police Department to ensure continued traffic flow. Local municipal officials and first responders have been notified to ensure awareness.