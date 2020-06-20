Wellesley Business Buzz: Bar Method has new owners with local roots; Bocado on hold; Wellesley Boston Sports Club could get busier

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news this week is sponsored by Brother’s Grocery Delivery, a new grocery delivery service for local families started by Wellesley brothers Michael & Christopher. They’ll hit Roche Bros.’, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods & CVS for you. They work for tips, and can provide references. Hit them up at [email protected]

Bar Method has new owners

The Bar Method Wellesley, the downtown fitness studio that offers barre classes for students of all levels, has new owners and they’re raring to reopen for in-person business. The Bar Method has been in Wellesley since 2014.

Owners Courtney Sawicki, Neely Dodge, and Rachel Stoff are familiar faces as instructors to those who have frequented the studio, which has been offering livestreamed and recorded classes during the COVID-19 shutdown (Sawicki and Stoff also grew up in town).

They’re looking to reopen the studio at 66 Central St., Suite 16, in early July, though plan a free outdoor community class on June 28 from 4-6pm in downtown Wellesley. On-site lockers, private changing areas, and other amenities will be offered once COVID-19-related restrictions are relaxed.

Stoff says “the COVID 15” is a real thing. “We’re hoping that people will feel more compelled than EVER to get back to workouts!” she writes.

Wellesley Bocado remains closed

Mike Covino of Niche Hospitality, which counts Wellesley’s Bocado among its 10 restaurants, isn’t particularly optimistic about the prospect of temporary expanded outdoor dining at his properties. He writes about the plight of buying tents and other gear that probably won’t pay for themselves anytime soon under the state’s reopening plan.

He writes, in part: “Wellesley, Worcester and Leominster won’t become Las Vegas or New Orleans if I spend $100,000 on outside seating at a few restaurants. I’ll only manage to seat a small portion of the guests – maybe 30 percent – I am able to serve inside. Since restaurant margins are tough, by my calculation I will have to do $500,000 or more in sales from that outdoor dining to break even.”

While Bocado in Wellesley already has a nice outdoor seating arrangement, the restaurant would need to thin that set-up out under state rules. The Wellesley location has been closed since early in the COVID-19 crisis, and is not among the Niche properties offering take-out and delivery.

Wellesley Boston Sports Club could get busier

While it remains to be seen how the reopening of Wellesley’s Boston Sports Club goes, we do now know that the BSC on Wells Avenue in Newton won’t be reopening at all. Members are being redirected to the Wellesley location near Babson College, according to a report in Village 14 that includes the letter sent by BSC to Wells Avenue members. There’s another BSC in West Newton that could be an option, too.

Of course if Wellesley’s BSC does reopen, busyness at the business will be relative, as it will no doubt have restrictions on the number of patrons that can use the facility at least as the reopening process unfolds. BSC’s parent company is facing serious financial challenges, so the future of this organization is murky to say the least.

