Wellesley Business Buzz: Closing for Juneteenth; Laurel Grove coming to Square; Marcus goes dark, Bella Santé spreads out ; watching for Cottage, Door No. 7 news; Truly’s returns

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass. business news:

Closing for Juneteenth

Howd & Ludorf, LLC, a Hartford-based law firm with an office in Wellesley, has announced its offices will be closed on Juneteenth, Friday June 19, “as a demonstration of support for the fight against racial injustice.” Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth will be a paid holiday for attorney and staff at Howd & Ludorf, which has been operating remotely during the pandemic. The day off will give employees a chance to reflect on the significance of Juneteenth and possibly participate in events related to it.

Momentum has been picking up among companies doing likewise. Big names ones include the NFL, Nike, Twitter, and Square.

Are any other Wellesley businesses doing likewise?

Laurel Grove coming to Wellesley Square

Laurel Grove, a home decor and gifts shop with a design aesthetic that owners Kim Urquhart and Michelle Palmer call “eclectic with a heavy emphasis on farmhouse and vintage” will open soon at the former Wears Woody location at 35 Central St.

A quick look at their website revealed such treasures as woven baskets, vintage flower frogs, reclaimed wood consoles, swingy cardigan sweaters, and more.

Like its Sudbury location, the shop will feature found, new, and old treasures with an emphasis on featuring local makers and talented artisans. There will be different inventory in both places, though, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself bouncing back and forth to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Marcus moves on, Bella Santé spreads out

The fashion shop that launched in Linden Square in early 2018, morphing from an earlier clothing store in that space, has cleared out its space. The Wellesley spot has been removed from the “Locations” page on the Marcus website over the past few weeks.

Marcus has been tightening its corporate belt: It has gone from listing 14 locations on its website as of late May to just eight now, with Wellesley. A Newton store remains, as do those in cities such as Chicago, Dallas, Greenwich and Palm Beach.

Separately, Bella Santé’s spa remains in its Linden Square space, but its hair salon business for the time being as of June 15 is using additional Linden Square property previously occupied by Salon Maleah. This is designed to allow the hair salon staff and patrons to properly social distance.

The Cottage, Door No. 7 mounting comebacks?

Linden Square restaurants The Cottage and Door No. 7 have been quiet since the owners closed them in mid-March due to the pandemic. But over the past week both restaurants, jointly owned, have issued posts on their social media accounts suggesting that a comeback could be imminent (The Cottage: “We’re putting the finishing touches on our plans to reopen in the safest and most comfortable way for you and our staff…”

The Cottage already has some outdoor seating, and the town is working with restaurants to help them expand their space and services temporarily even if they don’t.

Word’s out about Truly’s

Apparently the word got out that Truly Yogurt reopened on Sunday after a couple of months of being closed due to the pandemic. Lines stretched up the block, with patrons using sidewalk stickers to stay 6-plus feet apart as they waited for their orders, which can be made online.