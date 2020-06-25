Wellesley Police log: Nonstop yelling leads to arrests; BLM sign defaced; fraud cases pile up; house egged

Wellesley Police log for the week of June 15-21.

Arrests

On June 16, 2020 at 8:22 p.m. Officer Harris was dispatched to the area of Washington Street and Weston Road for a report an erratic operator. The reporting party stated that a gray pickup truck had difficulty maintaining it’s lane of travel while traveling on Worcester Street and while traveling on Bacon Street at Central Street it crossed over into oncoming traffic and almost struck another vehicle. The vehicle continued to travel to Leighton Road where Officer Harris encountered the operator. He exited his vehicle and was unsteady on his feet and supported himself by holding onto the side of his truck. His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his speech was slow and slurred and when asked he indicated he had consumed alcohol. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On June 21, 2020 at 3:07 a.m. Officer Fritts was dispatched to the area of Solon Street for a disturbance where there was loud banging and there appeared to be a flashlight shining in a back yard. Upon arrival officers could hear yelling come from the house. Officers approached the yard and the yelling became louder and it appeared a glass door was damaged. Officers heard two male voices arguing inside the residence. Officers knocked loudly on the door to gain the attention of the two male parties inside. The male parties, both with the same last name, were later identified and Officer Fritts advised them that the police department had received calls because of the noise. Both individuals were uncooperative and were eventually taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On June 15, 2020 at 9:09 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a male reporting party regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim that was filed using his personal information. The reporting party had contacted the Department of Unemployment. He was advised he should contact one of the credit report bureaus to request a credit report and to review it for fraudulent activity.

On June 17, 2020 at 10:52 a.m. Officer Pino spoke with a reporting party who stated the guard house at Morses Pond had been vandalized with graffiti. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On June 17, 2020 at 3:05 p.m. Officer Wall spoke with a resident about a fraudulent unemployment claim. The report is incomplete at this time.

On June 19, 2020 at 12:49 a.m. Officer Rosenberg spoke to parent who stated their teenaged child did not return home at curfew. The parent felt the teen was likely with friends, but wanted to let the police department know. Officer Rosenberg attempted to contact the teen via cell phone and was unable to get in touch with the

teen. Officer Rosenberg checked in with the parent throughout the night to see if the teen returned home. At 10:35 a.m. Officer Rosenberg the parent indicated that the teen had returned home.

On June 19, 2020 at 12:59 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a female reporting party about a package that was tampered with. She stated she bought some items on Amazon and went to a shipping company to return them and believed an employee took one of the items and placed the item in their own personal vehicle. The reporting party confronted the employee and demanded to see the contents of the package. The employee went to a back area of the store and returned with a package that contained all items to be returned. The reporting party wished to have the incident document in case there was an issue with the package.

On June 19, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with a resident regarding mail taken from their mailbox. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On June 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female reporting party regarding identity theft. The reporting party stated that her personal information was used to open a credit card account. There were several charges made on the account. The reporting party contacted that credit card company and they advised her she would not be responsible for the charges. She also stated that she had received a notice that she was eligible for unemployment benefits and she had not applied for any. She had already filed a report with the Department of Unemployment and contacted the major credit reporting bureaus.

On June 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Officer Misho spoke to a male reporting party regarding a Craigslist scam. He stated that he sold an item on Craigslist for $450 and the buyer sent him a check for $3, 200 and asked him to send a check back for the excess $2,700. He stated he deposited the check and became suspicious and contacted the police. He was advised to cancel the deposit and it was most likely a scam. He was also advised to monitor his account for any fraudulent activity.

On June 20, 2020 at 5:32 p.m. Officer Misho spoke with a male reporting party who stated while at the gas station he inadvertently left his wallet on the counter and when he returned a short time later approximately $600 in cash had been taken from the wallet. Officer Misho spoke with the clerk who stated she had contacted the store manager and the store manager would not be back until Monday but would review the security video footage at that time and would forward a copy to Officer Misho.

On June 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Officer Pino spoke with a female reporting party who stated her house was egged overnight. She stated her teen received a text message that the house would be egged. There did not appear to be any permanent damage to the house from the eggs being thrown.

On June 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a resident regarding vandalism to a Black Lives Matters sign that was on her property. The sign was facing Worcester Street on the corner of the property. The reporting party stated the word Black was painted over and changed to All on the sign. She stated the damage was noticed around 10:00 a.m. and she believed it occurred overnight. She stated she did not have any security cameras in that area of her property and her neighbors did not either. There are no suspects at this time.

