West Nile Virus rears its ugly head in Wellesley

The Wellesley Health Department is encouraging residents to take precautions after a mosquito sample was collected in town that tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Wellesley Health Director Lenny Izzo warned during a Board of Health meeting a few weeks back that the area could be in for a nasty mosquito season.

“I’ve said repeatedly in past meetings that when we have these hot, dry summers it sets it up for a bad West Nile Virus year,” he said.

As a result of the positive test, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has raised the West Nile Virus risk level to moderate, up from low-risk.

The Health Department suggests avoiding outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, using insect repellent, etc.

Meanwhile, Wellesley is still at a low risk level for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, so there’s some cheery news.

