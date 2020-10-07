Wellesley Police log: Neighbors argue over trees; golf cart joy ride; don’t go through car wash with a bike rack

Wellesley Police log for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Arrests

On September 30, 2020 at 11:48 a.m. Officer Pino observed a Toyota Corolla traveling east on Worcester Street that appeared to be speeding. He queried the vehicle’s registration as it passed him. The query showed that the vehicle was listed as stolen out of Boston. Officer Pino attempted to stop the vehicle but the operator would not stop. The vehicle slowed to approximately 35 mph prior to exiting Worcester Street onto 95 South. Officer Pino followed the vehicle to exit 17 at which point he terminated his attempt to stop the vehicle as the operator was traveling at a high rate of speed in the break down lane. A short time later Officer Gover overheard a radio transmission by the MA State Police that the vehicle had attempted to exit Route 95 South at Exit 15 and crashed. The operator had fled from the vehicle. The MA State Police and the Westwood Police Department began searching the driver. He was located in Westwood and was identified, was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and was held on $3,000 bail.

On October 1, 2020 at 10:23 a.m. Officer Mankavech was traveling o Worcester Street near Weston Road when he observed that the vehicle’s rear brake lights were not functioning properly. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and asked for his license and registration. He stated he did not have his license with him and provided Officer Mankavech with his name and social security number. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended and there was an active default warrant issued by Lowell District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to Dedham District Court.

On October 4, 2020 at 10:37 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street near Washington Street when he observed a Honda sedan pass his location. He queried the vehicle’s registration and learned there was an active warrant issued by Newburyport District Court for the owner of the vehicle for motor vehicle related offenses. Officer DeBernardi stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as the owner. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On September 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Officers Gaffney and DiCenso spoke with reporting party regarding a neighbor dispute. The male party stated that he was having landscaping work done on his property and his neighbor came onto his property yelling at him because the work was being done near a tree that is on both properties. The female party

stated she attempted to talk to the landscapers and the reporting party yelled at her to get of the property. They were both advised it was a civil matter and they had both stated they had already filed complaints with the town. They were advised to avoid contact with each other.

On September 28, 2020 at 1:06 p.m. Officers Gaffney and Harris spoke with a male reporting party regarding a dispute he was having with a neighbor over tree branches that are hanging over his roof from a tree that belongs to the neighbor and is solely on the neighbor’s property. The reporting party had hired a landscaper to trim the branches hanging over his roof to prevent damage to his roof. The neighbor was concerned about the landscaper damaging the tree and asked that he not trim the branches. The landscaper left without performing any work. The neighbor was willing to have her personal arborist trim the branches. They were advised it is a civil matter and if they could not resolve the matter without conflict they would need to consult with attorneys.

On September 28, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Officer DiCenso spoke with a female party who stated she had attempted to mail a passport and student visa to someone approximately 7 weeks ago in the mail that they had left while residing in Wellesley prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The student resides in Mexico and has not received the passport or student visa and a police report is required to request a replacement.

On September 29, 2020 at 12:45 a.m. Officer Gerard spoke with a female reporting party who stated that on September 17th her vehicle was broken into in Weston and her wallet was stolen. She contacted the bank to cancel her business account and was advised at the time by the bank employee that it was highly unlikely someone could access her business account and she wouldn’t need to close it. The reporting party learned on September 29th that two personal checks totaling $5,500 had been cashed against her business account. Officer Gerard reached out to the Weston Police Department and spoke with the detective assigned to the investigation. He stated he would follow up with this new information. The reporting party stated the bank advised her they would refund her for her financial loss as personal check should not have been able to have been cashed against her business account. The investigation has been transferred to the Weston Police Department where the original theft took place.

On September 29, 2020 at 5:13 p.m. Officer D. Popovski was dispatched to an unknown altercation at a residence. He spoke with two female parties who were outside of a residence and stated that they were visiting a friend when his ex-girlfriend arrived and became upset they were there and kicked them out of the house and they were concerned about their friend’s well-being. Officer Popovski attempted to speak to the male party but he did not wish to speak to the police.

On September 29, 2020 at 10:43 p.m. Officer Harris was dispatched to the intersection of Worcester Street and Martin Road for a U.S. Postal Service relay mailbox that had been struck by a vehicle. Officer Harris observed that it appeared a vehicle had driven over the tree lawn, struck the mailbox knocking it over and left the area. He spoke to neighbors in the area and one male party stated that he heard the noise and came outside and observed a blue BMW stopped on Martin Road and a male party appeared to be inspecting the vehicle for damage. He stated when he attempted to speak with the male party he got in the vehicle and left the area.

On September 30, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to Highland Road by the Sprague Field for a report of a stolen golf cart. While in route to the call the reporting party advised the Emergency Communications Center that the golf cart had been located and it had struck a vehicle. Officer Mankavech spoke with an employee from the Department of Public Works who stated he had left the golf cart on the walkway next to the tennis courts on the Sprague Field. He stated he was clearing leaves from the tennis courts and had left the keys in the golf cart and about a minute later the golf cart had been moved. There did not appear to be any damage to the golf cart of the vehicle.

On September 30, 2020 at 5:15 p.m. Officer D. Popovski was dispatched to the Wellesley Housing Authority Office about BB’s or firecrackers being shot at the building. Upon arrival Officer Popovski heard several loud popping noises coming from the area of one of the apartments and went to speak with the resident. He observed two young boys enter the apartment and a male party shut the apartment door. Officer Popovski spoke with the resident who initially stated she lit a firecracker and then denied lighting one and stated she did not know if her children were home and that they did not have any firecrackers or BB guns. Officer Popovski advised her to tell her children that it was illegal to possess fire crackers in Massachusetts and if they had any to stop lighting them.

On October 1, 2020 at 9:23 a.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with an employee at the Global Partners on Washington Street regarding damage to the car wash by a vehicle with a bicycle rack on the rear. The bicycle rack caused damage to the brushes in the car wash causing it to be inoperable. There are signs clearly indicating that vehicle’s with bicycle racks cannot utilize the car wash.

On October 2, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. Officer Gaffney spoke with a male reporting party who stated he received a letter from the Small Business Association regarding a loan in the amount of $30,500 that was taken out in his name. The reporting party stated he did not take out a loan and had notified the SBA Office. He was advised to monitor his credit for any additional unusual activity.

On October 3, 2020 at 10:10 p.m. Officer Griffin spoke with a female party regarding the theft of a package that had been delivered to her residence. She stated the package was delivered sometime between 4:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and she went to retrieve the package at 9:30 p.m. and she found the package open in the trash can near the mailboxes with the contents missing. The package contained two t-shirts. Officer Griffin advised the reporting party he would contact the building manager to see if the incident may have been caught on video.

