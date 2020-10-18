Wellesley Sustainable Energy Committee seeking green-oriented member

From the Town of Wellesley:

Wellesley’s Sustainable Energy Committee (SEC) is seeking a new member who will be appointed by the Board of Selectmen (BOS) to complete a term that ends on June 30, 2021.

Applicants should email a paragraph describing their interest and background to Chair, Laura Olton, at [email protected] by October 31, 2020.

The SEC consists of four BOS-appointed members, plus one representative from each of the following: BOS, School Committee and Wellesley Municipal Light Plant (WMLP).

More about the Sustainable Energy Committee

According to the bylaw establishing the SEC:

“The Committee shall propose sustainable energy goals, to reduce Town greenhouse gas emissions from the municipal, residential, commercial, industrial and institutional sectors, to Town Meeting. The Committee shall prepare a multiyear action plan to achieve the Town sustainable energy goals and shall revise it as needed. The Committee shall work with municipal departments, businesses, institutions, and civic and volunteer organizations to initiate and carry out actions to achieve these goals and shall coordinate municipal activity with initiatives of these other organizations. The Committee shall prepare an annual Town-wide emissions inventory and develop an annual action plan that includes significant planned initiatives by both

municipal and community organizations.”

Candidates should be strongly committed to the SEC’s mission. Responsibilities include attending SEC meetings one to two times per month (currently scheduled from 8:30-10am on Fridays), taking an active role in SEC projects, and eventually coordinating one or more of the current initiatives. Programs often involve interactions with various Town departments, grass roots and non-profit groups, nearby communities and regional groups, and State departments and/or Federal agencies, such as the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources and the US Environmental Protection Agency.