The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

A quiet Presidential Election day 2020 in Wellesley, Mass.

by 2 Comments

During a mid-morning spin around Wellesley to see what I could see on Election Day 2020, what I saw was a whole lot of nothing offset by a sprinkling of candidate stardust.

That’s the way it goes when, according to the Elections Division of the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth, 2.2 million of the state’s 4.8 million registered voters, about 46%, have already voted in advance of the Tuesday election. With so many votes already cast via mail-in or absentee ballots, or through early voting, crowds and lines at the polls were nonexistent here in town. I had a hard time even finding sign holders.

Here are a few pics of voting day in Wellesley:

Vote, Wellesley
Washington Street residents made use of their expansive fence to encourage people to get out the vote.
Presidential Election 2020, Wellesley
Wellesley Village Church at 2 Central Street was one of five polling places in Wellesley. As of mid-morning, there were no lines here or at the Wellesley Free Library, the Tolles Parsons Center, the Municipal Light Plant, or the Warren Building.

 

Presidential Election 2020, Wellesley
Political signs on Election Day, tucked away behind the stone wall on Church Street, wait for the faithful to hold them high.
Presidential Election 2020, Wellesley
Republican candidate for Congress, Julie Hall, stopped by outside of the Wellesley Fire Department headquarters on Route 9 to deliver remarks. Hall is running against Democratic candidate Jake Auchincloss. Kevin O’Connor, Republican candidate for Senate, running against Democratic incumbent Ed Markey, also spoke a few words.

 

Wellesley Election 2020, Ed Markey
Markey swung through Wellesley in August to talk about climate change and tout his Green New Deal.
warren voting
Poll workers reported at steady stream of voters at the Warren building, and no nasty incidents, according to Patrick Rafter, who shared this pic

 

Wellesley Presidential Election, Mrs. Swellesley
Mrs. Swellesley voted at the Wellesley Free Library. At last, a reason to kick the pandemic clothes aside and put on a twirly skirt.
Wellesley Presidential Election
My entourage accompanied me to the polls. Swellesley junior votes in his first presidential election.
print
Share

Comments

  1. Hello, Mrs. Swellesley! I was working at the library polling place today and i remember checking you and your son in. I wish I had known it was you so I could tell you how much I enjoy your writing. Bravo to you and Mr. Swellesley!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley
iCode, Wellesley
Wellesley Youth Hockey