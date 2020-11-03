A quiet Presidential Election day 2020 in Wellesley, Mass.

During a mid-morning spin around Wellesley to see what I could see on Election Day 2020, what I saw was a whole lot of nothing offset by a sprinkling of candidate stardust.

That’s the way it goes when, according to the Elections Division of the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth, 2.2 million of the state’s 4.8 million registered voters, about 46%, have already voted in advance of the Tuesday election. With so many votes already cast via mail-in or absentee ballots, or through early voting, crowds and lines at the polls were nonexistent here in town. I had a hard time even finding sign holders.

Here are a few pics of voting day in Wellesley: