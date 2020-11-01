Wellesley Rotary Club to host farmer and food industry expert

Food availability, nutrition, and safety issues continue to be major concerns for consumers. These issues have become even more relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic. On November 3, 2020, 6:30pm, the Rotary Club of Wellesley in partnership with The

National Pork Board Speakers Bureau will host , marketing manager of Hubbard Feed and an active farmer.

Mrs. Stevermer will explain how food moves from farm to local grocery stores, how the pandemic has affected the food industry, and will share information about the current food safety practices that are employed to produce nutritious food.

Mrs. Stevermer serves on the National Pork Producers Council’s Executive Board. She is an enthusiastic advocate for the swine industry and will use the pork production to illustrate how the overall food industry operates.

The Rotary Club of Wellesley is one of Wellesley’s oldest community service groups and conducts local programs to benefit the Town of Wellesley. The public is always invited to any Rotary program. Due to COVID-19, all meetings take place on Zoom. Please check www.wellesleyrotary.org for times. If you are interested in attending, please send an email to [email protected] to receive a Zoom Meeting invitation.

DATE: November 3, 2020

TIME: 6:30pm – 8pm

More on Lori Stevermer

Lori Stevermer is a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in animal science. Lori and her husband Dale raise pigs and crops near Easton and have three kids: Brett, a U of MN graduate working as a mechanical engineer for Nystrom in

Brooklyn Center, Adam, a U of MN graduate who’s working in Wabasha county as a 4-H program coordinator and Beth, who is currently in her third year at Iowa State studying Food Science with a Meat Science minor.

Lori is currently the Marketing Manager for Hubbard Feeds having spent her time in sales and marketing in the animal nutrition business for over 30 years. She is currently serving on the National Pork Producer Council’s Executive Board. Her previous

experience includes nine years on the Executive Board of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association and various state and national committees. Lori enjoys advocating for the swine industry at local, state and national events.

Lori’s favorite MN Pork volunteer events include Oink Outings, Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth and the MN State Fair. Her interests include running, biking and spending time with her family. Family, farming and friends are what’s most important to Lori.

Contact Information

Lori Stevermer, Marketing Manager

Hubbard Feed

[email protected]