Wellesley showing movie Midway outside to celebrate veterans

Mobile Movie Night on Nov. 10

The movie Midway (1976 version with Charlton Heston and Henry Fonda) will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10 in Wellesley’s Tailby parking lot. The lot will open at 4:30 p.m.

The movie will run from 5 p.m. to approximately 7 p.m. and is free for Wellesley residents. Space is limited; please register in advance beginning on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 10a.m.

To sign up, use the Wellesley Recreation Department online registration portal or call the Recreation Department at 781-235-2370.

