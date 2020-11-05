The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley showing movie Midway outside to celebrate veterans

by Leave a Comment

Mobile Movie Night on Nov. 10

The movie Midway (1976 version with Charlton Heston and Henry Fonda) will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10 in Wellesley’s Tailby parking lot. The lot will open at 4:30 p.m.

The movie will run from 5 p.m. to approximately 7 p.m. and is free for Wellesley residents. Space is limited; please register in advance beginning on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 10a.m.

To sign up, use the Wellesley Recreation Department online registration portal or call the Recreation Department at 781-235-2370.

wellesley drive in movie knives out

More: Stroll through Wellesley into military history

print
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley
iCode, Wellesley
Wellesley Youth Hockey