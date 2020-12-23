Wellesley, Dover first responders rescue dog from icy Charles River

Wellesley and Dover police and firefighters joined forces on Tuesday afternoon to save a dog named Popeye that broke through the ice on the Charles River while on a walk at Elm Bank Reservation.

“Popeye was unable to crawl out of the river due to the build-up of ice along the river bank,” according to a Tweet by Wellesley Police.

Wellesley firefighters pulled the dog from the water and warmed him up, before Popeye was transported to an animal hospital. The dog is expected to be fine.

While dogs are supposed to be leashed at Elm Bank Reservation, they rarely are. Wellesley Animal Control Officer Sue Webb says the dog owner did the right thing in calling for help and not going into the water. She says: “If they are loose, dogs should be under control near such a dangerous river especially in the winter. It puts others at risk trying to save the dog and we don’t want people going under.”

