Bench at baseball field honors Wellesley’s Harry Clark

Wellesley’s got new premium seating at Reidy Field for baseball fans.

The bench was installed by the town in December at the Washington Street baseball field through an anonymous donation to honor Harry Clark, an inspiring young Wellesley resident who passed away last summer. Word is that the donors were friends of Clark from youth baseball, where they were brought together.

Clark’s father, Kevin, says the bench’s appearance was a very pleasant surprise for the family. “We are so grateful and hope it keeps the wonderful spirit and actions of Harry alive,” he said.