Wellesley Police arrest 3 juveniles following Crest Road-area car break-ins

Wellesley Police officers were called to area of Crest Road late Saturday evening, Jan. 9, for reports of several cars that had been broken into. All of the cars were unlocked at the time of the thefts. Officers and residents identified at least 12 vehicles that were entered and either ransacked or had valuables stolen.

As officers investigated on foot through the neighborhood, Officer Chris Fritts spotted a vehicle leaving the area with no lights on. Sergeant Mark Carrasquillo then located the vehicle in Wellesley Square. The vehicle fled in a highly erratic manner on Washington Street when Sergeant Carrasquillo attempted to stop it.

A short pursuit occurred and the vehicle eventually stopped on the Kingsbury Street bridge after the operator lost control while fleeing and collided with a police cruiser. Two suspects were placed into custody immediately; a third was apprehended in a parking lot after a foot pursuit by Officer Fritts. All three suspects were juvenile males and residents of Boston.

Officers subsequently learned that the vehicle involved in the pursuit had just been stolen from Sunset Road after the keys were left in it while it was parked unlocked on the street. Many of the stolen items from the Crest Road neighborhood were recovered inside the stolen vehicle.

The juvenile suspects will be arraigned in Norfolk Juvenile Court on multiple counts of breaking and entering into motor vehicles and receiving stolen property. The driver of the stolen vehicle will also face various traffic charges as well.

Officer Mark DeBernardi is leading the investigation.

One break-in victim told us that “They left $50 in my daughter’s car, my eight tracks, and took nothing from my wife’s car.”