Wellesley Business Buzz: Wellesley Office Park transformation underway; Digging Natick’s new Beach House volleyball center; 6 more small businesses get COVID-19 relief; Prepped and Polished adds Wellesley location; NatureWorks Landscape opening in Church Square; storefronts in for artsy makeover

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Wellesley Office Park transformation underway

The construction teams working on the 40R district at Wellesley Office Park, which is being transformed into a development that will feature housing and retail, continue to get the job done this winter. In case you haven’t swung by, here’s how it looks. We believe we’re looking at the start of the 350-unit apartment building and garage at the development, located on William Street at the intersection of Rte. 9 and Rte. 95/128.

We’ve left messages with project developer The Hanover Company and architectural firm Cube 3 to get an update or find out where you can follow along. The project is owned by John Hancock Life Insurance. We’ll update this post if we hear back.

According to the town, “There’s not much to share. The project is moving along as expected…[We’re] not aware of any public updates and since it’s a 40R the developer isn’t required to provide anything.” The project’s timeline is unclear, though it is a phased project.

Eventually, the 26-acre property would be transformed from an all-business area to a mixed-use one. The project’s approval played a key role in Wellesley’s effort to reach the state’s threshold for affording housing stock, as the developer has committed to including nearly 90 affordable units.

Digging Natick’s new Beach House indoor volleyball courts

Our Natick Report site got a sneak peek at Natick’s new Beach House indoor beach volleyball center, which is located off of Rte. 9 west at the top of Tech Circle (#18).

Four full beach volleyball courts that can be rented by groups, will be available for clinics and leagues, plus a fitness program led by the Boston Celtics’ former strength and conditioning coach. For those pleading for something different in the area, here you go. Definitely looks like fun could be had here.

6 more small businesses get COVID-19 relief grants

A tailor, personal care & a photography firm were among the Wellesley small businesses to get much needed funding via Round #5 of the state’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program.

During this fifth round of funding, $45M in grants were distributed among 1,1oo small businesses. The awards to the six Wellesley businesses in this round total $350K and ranged from $25K to $75K. More than a dozen Wellesley small businesses have been recipients of grants across multiple rounds.

Prepped and Polished determined to make students from 3 towns wicked smaht

Prepped and Polished Tutoring and Test Prep has added Wellesley to the list of towns in which the educational services company has outposts. The company has been on a quest to help students smooth out their rough edges on their path to college greatness for over 20 years. Prepped and Polished’s objective: to provide the highest quality, customized learning experience available anywhere, in person or online.

In addition to the new 18 Grove Street location in Wellesley (next to Tutto Italiano), they have offices in Natick and Sudbury. Prepped & Polished tutors are experienced and professional educators and graduates from some of the most elite schools in the nation including Harvard, Columbia, Dartmouth, Brown, Vassar, Duke, the University of Michigan, and MIT.

StretchLab in Linden Square offers free demo stretch

StretchLab in Linden Square is offering free 15-minute demo stretches on Mon., March 1 and Tue., Mar. 2. Call or text 339-217-0217 to book your free demo.

StretchLab provides one-on-one assisted stretching to help clients increase their range of motion and flexibility and decrease pain and muscle tension. Additional benefits of regular, targeted stretching include improved sports performance, reduction of stress, muscle, and joint pain, and improved posture and relaxation.

Here’s the dirt: NatureWorks Landscape opening in Church Square

NatureWorks, a landscape service company, is opening up a studio space in Church Square. You’ve probably seen their trucks driving around Wellesley during lawn-and-landscaping season—they’ve been in business for over 20 years, and they’ve got lots of clients in town. Although NatureWorks won’t open their studio doors until sometime this summer, you can bet as soon as the weather cooperates they’ll be ready to take care of your landscaping maintenance, gardening chores, arbor care, seasonal decor, irrigation needs, and landscape construction dreams.

Vacant storefronts in for artsy makeover

Local art groups and independent artists are working with landlords and Town officials to revitalize vacant storefronts in Wellesley and transform them into mini art galleries. The Wellesley Celebrations Committee will use COVID-19 Relief Fund money to help create the visual experience for these displays. Currently in the early stages of development, the Storefront Project will activate our commercial areas and help boost morale.