Wellesley Civil Discourse Initiative virtual meeting, April 6th

The Wellesley Civil Discourse Initiative will hold a free online community dialogue on Tue., Apr. 6, 7pm- 9pm for members of the Wellesley community to share stories and perspectives on how they are coping with COVID-19.

A facilitated dialogue will be led by Kathy Eckles and Brian Blancke of Essential Partners, then participants will break into small groups to continue the conversation.

Essential Partners is a non-profit consulting organization that as part of its mission helps build understanding and connections among neighbors and community members.

The Civil Discourse Initiative is made possible through grants from Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association; the Community Fund for Wellesley (a fund of the Foundation for MetroWest); and through staff support from the Town of Wellesley.

EVENT: The Wellesley Civil Discourse Initiative

DATE: Tue., Apr. 6, 2021

TIME: 7pm-9pm, via Zoom

REGISTER: receive the Zoom link

We’ve heard pleas from Wellesley elected officials in recent years for more civil discourse on matters where individuals disagree on political, social, or other issues, and now the town is taking steps to further encourage this…