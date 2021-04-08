Town mourns Wellesley High Building Manager Tom Zinck

Those in Wellesley and beyond this week mourn the passing of Tom Zinck, a proud Wellesley High Class of ’72 graduate who served as the current school’s only building manager. The ubiquitous Zinck, who worked more than 32 years for the town, died at the age of 67 after a short-term diagnosis of peritoneal cancer (see full obituary).

Zinck is survived by his wife, Diane, who is secretary to the principal at the school, and daughters Katherine and Elizabeth. The family resides in Holliston.

Wellesley High Principal Jamie Chisum informed the WHS community on Tuesday of Zinck’s passing. “I’m writing to you this evening to share sad news that impacted our school community today and that many of us will be grappling with in the foreseeable future… Not only is [Tom’s] position one that touches every corner of this building and every event that takes place within it, but he was simply one of the kindest, most hard working, and most thoughtful members of our community. Diane is equally loved and equally integral to all that we do here. This news will challenge the high school for a long time to come.”

An online fundraiser has been launched to help the Zinck family with expenses.

Visiting hours for friends and family are 4-8pm on Friday, April 9 at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 477 Washington St., Wellesley. Private funeral at the Church of Saint Paul, Wellesley, Saturday, April 10. The funeral will be available to view at 10am via live stream at sjspwellesley.org by clicking on the St. Paul Live Stream link. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, immediately following funeral – 11am, 148 Brook St., Wellesley, all are welcome to attend burial.

We share our condolences with the family and friends.