Wellesley Police log: Driver says country club golf ball struck windshield; man falls 10 feet from tree; driver distracted by cellphone hits utility pole

Wellesley MA police log for the week of May 10-15:

Arrests

On May 13, 2021 at 12:05 a.m. Officer Gerard was dispatched to a property on Walnut Street for a report of an unknown male party being in the building after business hours. Officer Gerard spoke with the reporting party who stated he had observed the same individual in the building on May 7th. He provided a description of the male party which matched the description of an individual that a property manager had encountered in a building across the street on May 2nd. Officer Gerard conducted extra checks of the building and noticed at 1:35 a.m. that it appeared someone had entered the building. He entered the building and encountered the male party, who stated he had entered the building to use the bathroom. He placed under arrest for Trespassing. He was transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On May 10, 2021 Officer DiCenso took a report for a stolen credit card from a vehicle that had been parked at Hunnewell Field. The stolen credit card was used at stores in Framingham and Cambridge. Officer DiCenso along with the assistance of Detectives investigated the incident and identified a potential suspect and vehicle used in the theft. On May 14th the white Ford F-150 that was used in the theft was observed by Detectives in Wellesley. Detectives followed the vehicle to the Hunnewell Field and observed the front seat passenger which they recognized from their investigation ] exit the truck and look into the windows of vehicles parked at Hunnewell Field. The vehicle then traveled to the Maugus Club parking lot where the suspect entered a grey minivan. He was taken into custody. The male party driving the vehicle was also taken into custody. Both male parties were transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later bailed on $300 each. During the inventory of the vehicle per departmental policy 2 Best Buy Gift Cards that had been purchased with the credit card stolen on May 10th were located.

Incidents

On May 10, 2021 at 6:53 p.m. Officer DiCenso spoke to a female party who stated her daughter’s vehicle had been broken into while parked at the Hunnewell Field on May 8th between 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The female party learned her vehicle had been broken into and a credit card and debit card were stolen from her wallet that was left in her unlocked vehicle. She was notified via text message and email about a suspicious purchase attempt in the amount of $1,599.80 which was declined. Attempts to use the debit and credit card were made at Target in Framingham and CVS in Cambridge. A successful transaction at the Best Buy in Cambridge for $1,268.73 was made Officer Diceno, with the assistance of Detectives, investigated the incident which resulted in the arrests described above.

On May 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Officer Pino was dispatched to Sweetgreen on Linden Street for a report of an unruly customer. The store manager stated that a male party who works for DoorDash had refused to wear a mask in the store and went in front of other customers who were waiting in line. The male party stated the store manager was lying and that he had a mask on, but the mask fell down. While Officer Pino was speaking with him the manager came back outside and issued the male party a verbal no trespass order.

On May 11, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Officer D. Popovski spoke with a female party regarding a stolen package. She stated that three packages had been delivered to her apartment on May 8th and when she went outside the packages were gone. She contacted Amazon and they stated they would send out new items.

On May 13, 2021 at 2:09 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a male party regarding harassing text messages he had received earlier in the morning. The text messages threatened to harm his family members if he didn’t pay $2,000. This appears to be a scam where the individual will text messages to random numbers and attempt to get money from them by threatening them. He was advised not to text the number back and to contact Officer Kane if additional text messages were received.

On May 13, 2021 at 6:03 p.m. Officer Harris spoke with a resident about a possible scam. The reporting party had attempted to purchase a kitten through a website called gatesiberiankittens.com on May 12th and was instructed to send $800 via American Express Gift Cards via text message to the seller. She was advised the kitten would be delivered to her on May 13th. She was later contacted stating there was a mix-up with the shipping and she needed to send $970 through a cash app. When the kitten didn’t arrive on May 13th she suspected it was a scam and reached out to the seller via another email address and was given the same instructions to send money to purchase the kitten. Officer Harris is investigating.

On May 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Officer Fritts spoke with a female party who stated on May 12th she received a phone call from an unknown male party who stated he was from Medicare and asked her for her Medicare Number which she provided. She stated later an unknown female party called and stated she was calling from Medicare and asked her height and weight which she provided. She then spoke with a family member and they stated they would contact Medicare to report his as a scam.

On May 13, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. Officer Misho was dispatched to speak with an elderly female party who stated she was having an issue with a family member. Upon arrival he learned that she was attempting to use her computer to contact a family member that is currently in the hospital using a social media application. Officer Misho attempted to help her do this, but encountered the same error message the reporting party had. He suggested that she try to address the computer issue in the morning. She stated she would contact the Council on Aging and Springwell to see if they could assist her with the computer issue.

On May 14, 2021 at 7:50 a.m. Officer Gaffney was dispatched to a residence on Pine Street for a report of a man falling approximately 10 feet from a tree. The male worker appeared to have a fractured wrist and elbow and lost consciousness after the fall. Due to him losing consciousness he was transported via Med Flight to Mass General Hospital. OSHA was contacted and will investigate the work site accident.

On May 14 2021 at 8:50 a.m. Officer Shore spoke with a female party who stated she had received an email that requested that an employee’s direct deposit be changed. She had initially changed the direct deposit and later released the email address that the request was sent from was not the employee’s email address. She contacted their payroll company and believes they were able to reverse the direct deposit change prior to the check being deposited into the fraudulent account. Officer Shore advised her to contact him if this wasn’t the case.

On May 14, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Officer Scopa spoke to a family member of a resident who stated on May 4th and May 11th his mother had heard loud noises at night outside of the residence. On May 12th the female party observed that a storm door was broken and believed someone had attempted to break into the house. Officer Scopa observed that the glass was broken and spoke to neighbors to see if anyone had seen or heard anything suspicious on either date. The female party stated that she has a security system and is upgrading it. There are no suspects at this time.

On May 15, 2021 at 1:20 a.m. Officer Gaffney was on patrol on Weston Road when he observed a Ford pick-up truck that appeared to be disabled. He spoke with the female operator and noticed there was a flat tire and there appeared to be moderate front end damage to the vehicle. He asked the female operator what happened. She stated she was distracted by her cell phone and struck a utility pole. A query of her information revealed that she only possessed a learner’s permit. Officer Knapp located a fire hydrant and utility pole that had been severely damaged by the vehicle. The female party will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle and Marked Lanes Violation.

On May 15, 2021 at 10:24 a.m. Officer Scopa spoke with a male party regarding a fraudulent charge on his credit card for $849 for Budget Rental Car in Ohio. He contacted them to report the fraudulent charge and they opened an investigation and advised him that a physical credit card is required to rent a vehicle. He put a freeze on his credit card and did not notice any other suspicious charges.

On May 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with a female party who received a letter stating there was an overdue balance from Verizon. She contacted Verizon and advised them she does not have a phone with the numbers provided on the letter. They requested that she file a police report and they will investigate the fraud.

On May 15, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. Officer Scopa spoke with a female party who stated she was traveling on Wellesley Avenue when her windshield was struck by a golf ball. Officer Scopa noticed that there was moderate splintering of glass on the front windshield. The reporting party had gone to the Wellesley Country Club and asked to speak with the manager. The manager indicated that they had an insurance policy, but was unsure if they would pay for the damaged windshield. Officer Scopa advised the reporting party he would document the incident for her.

On May 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a male party regarding fraudulent credit card charges. The male party stated there were 9 fraudulent charges totaling $1,236.87 on his credit card. He had contacted his credit card company and was advised he will not be responsible for the fraudulent charges. The credit card company requested that he file a police report. There are no suspects.