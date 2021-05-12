Wellesley student art showcased at Page Waterman’s Virtual Gallery juried exhibit

Wellesley High School artists shine this year at Page Waterman Gallery’s 5th annual juried exhibition, NEXT UP!, taking place online through May 28th.

Over 40 WHS artists were among those who contributed to the 138 art submissions that have been entered in the exhibition. Students from Natick, Newton, and Weston also entered works. First-, second-, and third-place winners will be chosen, plus honorable mentions and People’s Choice Awards, in the following categories:

Painting, drawing and printmaking

Photography

Sculpture

NEXT UP! jurors are Keris Salmon, a former network long-form news producer now working as a photographer, filmmaker and textile designer, as well as a media consultant on independent television and film projects; and Allison Tolman, owner at The Tolman Collection of New York who has worked as a private dealer of contemporary Japanese works on paper for 25 years.

Winners will be announced May 16.

Here’s how to support your favorite artists by casting a People’s Choice vote.

About Page Waterman, Gallery & Framing

Now celebrating 103 years of art and custom framing in Wellesley Square, Page Waterman is one of New England’s oldest picture framing companies. It has been in continuous operation since 1917 and is well known for their custom picture framing expertise and distinctive collection of fine art. Part of its legacy are the thousands of pictures hanging in the area’s homes which were framed or were purchased from their gallery.

They gallery also provides restoration services for oil paintings and antique picture frames. Sturdy Waterman, owner, purchased the business in 1983.