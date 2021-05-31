Wellesley’s military and war memorials

Wellesley has dozens of permanent markers and tributes throughout town to recognize those who served in the military and fought in wars.
World War I Memorial Grove, Wellesley
World War I honor roll, Wellesley Town Hall
Amos Mills marker Weston Road
Woodlawn cemetery
Kelly Memorial Park
Vietnam War memorial
League of Nations marker at Babson
Bullards Tavern marker, Washington St
David Ouellet memorial, Cedar St, Wellesley
wellesley town hall war memorials
