Evolution of a Wellesley electrical box

I happened upon Wellesley High School’s Evolutions program team finishing its electrical box painting at the intersection of Kingsbury and Linden Streets on Wednesday. They started it on Monday and were expecting to have it finished this week.

Student Ellie Ostler says the box features a frog, spotted salamander, and fairy shrimp, reflecting the inhabitants of vernal pools in Wellesley like the ones studied by Evolutions students this year. Ostler and Luke Graves came up with the design, and visual arts teacher Brian Corey from the Evolutions Program provided support throughout the process.

This is 1 of 4 new electrical box designs emerging in town this spring and summer, adding to the existing ones previously approved and completed through the program coordinated by the Wellesley Police Department and the Town’s Public Art Committee.

More artists will have their shot in the fall at giving additional electrical boxes in town a new look.

A new Traffic Box Art interactive map with photos, locations, and artist information will be available later this summer, according to the town.

Support Swellesley’s independent journalism efforts by contributing or advertising.