Wellesley Business Buzz: Boston Sports Institute’s Wellesley Day; Wolfers lighting coming this fall; Merchants surveyed

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley MA business news:

Wolfers lighting coming to Wellesley Square this fall

A lighting company called Wolfers is making the move from its Waltham showroom in June to Wellesley Square come fall. The business has not specified where in Wellesley Square it will land, but choices are plenty.

Established in 1931, Wolfers offers residential and commercial services. It joins Neena’s in Linden Square and Wellesley Antique Lighting on Washington Street as among local choices. Patti Bros closed its Wellesley Square shop a few years back.

“Our new showroom is designed to spark inspiration and illustrate key lighting concepts, with a selection of decorative lighting from our favorite manufacturers and an immersive new architectural lighting studio,” Wolfers’ marketing material reads. In addition to lighting, shades and other products are on the menu.

Merchants surveyed

Wellesley has hired yet another consultant, this one to survey merchants about Wellesley Square and Central Street infrastructure & amenities.

The town seeks to evaluate everything from sidewalks to crosswalks to ornamental lights and pedestrian signals. Bricks, benches, and signs are also within the scope of the survey (One easy question: “Are there too many signs?” YES!)

The evaluation is part of the town’s broader efforts to understand and improve its retail spaces.