Wellesley MLP customers to be auto-enrolled in emissions reduction program starting July 1

Automatic enrollment for the Wellesley Electric Customers Accelerated Reduction of Emissions (WECARE) program starts on July 1, 2021.

No action is required by residents who are already a part of the WECARE program, or who wish to be included in the renewable energy program.

To opt out of the program, email [email protected] or call Wellesley Municipal Light Plant Customer Service at 781-235-7600.

How did Wellesley opt for an opt-out model?

In 2020, Wellesley Town Meeting members voted to support efforts by the WMLP to expand customer participation in the renewable energy program by changing what was then an opt-in enrollment to an opt-out program.

Fees collected from the WECARE program will fund local renewable energy projects chosen by the WMLP for their impact on greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction in the community.

The WECARE program will add 4% to monthly electric bills for all residential and commercial accounts. For the average

customer using 750 kWh, this will add $4.60 to the monthly cost.

This additional money will be used by the WMLP to purchase renewable electricity, and may also fund local projects such as

community solar generation facilities; power storage for peak electric use times; infrastructure such as public charging stations for electric vehicles; and other similar programs.

Even with the rate increase, the WMLP says that customers’ electric bills will remain 46% lower than neighboring Massachusetts customers served by an investor-owned utility.