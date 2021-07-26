Puppy stolen from Wellesley front yard, found safe in Framingham

Wellesley residents found it hard to believe that someone would swipe their 8-month-old black lab pup, Ember, from a tether in their front yard during broad daylight, but when the dog went missing on July 22 they contacted the Wellesley Police Department to investigate.

With the cooperation of neighbors in the Redwing Road neighborhood, some of whom shared security camera footage, the police identified a vehicle that had been circling the victim’s home a few times before the disappearance. Officers Derek Harris and Mike Mankavech went door to door in search of the evidence, and Harris joined forces with Detective Mark D’Innocenzo to determine the license plate of the vehicle, registered to a Framingham resident.

On Sunday, July 25, Wellesley Police ventured to Framingham and spotted the dog in the suspect’s yard. They worked with Framingham police to recover Ember, arrest one suspect, and identify another who will appear in court at a later date.

Both suspects will be charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200, and conspiracy.

“We are deeply grateful for all of the community support and especially appreciative of the hard work and dedication of the Wellesley Police force, especially Officers Harris and Mankavech, and Detective and D’Innocenzo for their quick work in bringing our Ember home safe to us,” said Illana Nissenbaum, who along with her husband Neil had a happy reunion with Ember at the Wellesley Police station on Sunday night.