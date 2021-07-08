Wellesley Business Buzz: live music in Wellesley Square; free fitness in Linden Square

Live music in Wellesley Square
Come and enjoy the sounds of Umami-lite—Chris Everett, Liz Larsen, Mike Kim, Brad Neighbors, and Drew Spangler.
Bring your beach chairs!
DATE: Saturday, July 10
TIME: 12pm-2pm
LOCATION: Central Park (by the Wellesley Square Post Office)
Free Fitness in Linden Square Courtyard
Come meet the StretchLab Wellesley team of certified Flexologists for a free 15-minute demo stretch. Experience the benefits of a professional assisted stretching routine. Reserve your session: text/call 339-217-0217 or email [email protected]
DATES: July 10, August 14 and September 11
TIME: 12pm-2pm
LOCATION: Linden Courtyard
DATES: July 10, August 14, and September 11
TIME: 10am
