Wellesley Business Buzz: live music in Wellesley Square; free fitness in Linden Square

Come and enjoy the sounds of Umami-lite—Chris Everett, Liz Larsen, Mike Kim, Brad Neighbors, and Drew Spangler.

Bring your beach chairs!

DATE: Saturday, July 10

TIME: 12pm-2pm

LOCATION: Central Park (by the Wellesley Square Post Office)

Come meet the StretchLab Wellesley team of certified Flexologists for a free 15-minute demo stretch. Experience the benefits of a professional assisted stretching routine. Reserve your session: text/call 339-217-0217 or email [email protected]

LOCATION: Linden Courtyard

DATES: July 10, August 14 and September 11

TIME: 12pm-2pm

LOCATION: Linden Courtyard

DATES: July 10, August 14, and September 11

TIME: 10am

