The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley Business Buzz: live music in Wellesley Square; free fitness in Linden Square

by Leave a Comment

Live music in Wellesley Square

Come and enjoy the sounds of Umami-lite—Chris Everett, Liz Larsen, Mike Kim, Brad Neighbors, and Drew Spangler.

Bring your beach chairs!

DATE: Saturday, July 10
TIME: 12pm-2pm
LOCATION: Central Park (by the Wellesley  Square Post Office)

Free Fitness in Linden Square Courtyard

linden square summer afternoon
The Linden Courtyard will be the site of free fitness classes.

Come meet the StretchLab Wellesley team of certified Flexologists for a free 15-minute demo stretch. Experience the benefits of a professional assisted stretching routine. Reserve your session: text/call 339-217-0217 or email [email protected]

LOCATION: Linden Courtyard
DATES: July 10, August 14 and September 11
TIME: 12pm-2pm
Try out a free, no pressure 50-minute Club Pilates Wellesley mat class. A certified instructor will guide you through a full-body session. Reserve your space: 339-217-0172 or email [email protected]

LOCATION: Linden Courtyard
DATES: July 10, August 14, and September 11
TIME: 10am

Advertising index

We appreciate all of our advertising support. It helps cover the cost of running The Swellesley Report and providing an independent and community-focused news source for the town.

For information about advertising on The Swellesley Report, please email [email protected]

print
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley
Write Ahead, Wellesley