Julia Childs HBO series filming now moves to EA Davis in Wellesley

The HBO series “Julia,” which earlier this summer filmed at a Cottage Street home in Wellesley, has now set up shop at retailer EA Davis.

The Washington Street department store will be closed this week during the filming, and will reopen on Saturday.

The HBO series about chef Julia Childs seems a little more in keeping with EA Davis’s style than “Daddy’s Home 2,” another film that shot scenes at the store in 2017.

“Julia” has been in production in other area locations, including Framingham.

The series stars Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, and Bebe Neuwirth.

