Rounding up Fiske Wild West fun fair

Not sure if this cowboy and cowgirl thing is going to turn into a fashion trend in Wellesley, but the western-style hats sure looked great at this Saturday’s Fiske Wild West Round-up at Wellesley’s Fiske Elementary School.

Making its triumphant return after taking last year off, the fun fair is a big fundraiser for the school.

A big, happy crowd enjoyed games, bouncy structures, food, music, crafts, and more.

Cowboy strut at Fiske Wild West Round-up in #Wellesley pic.twitter.com/Tx3FsPSvJD — swellesley (@swellesley) September 25, 2021