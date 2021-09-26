The Swellesley Report

Rounding up Fiske Wild West fun fair

Not sure if this cowboy and cowgirl thing is going to turn into a fashion trend in Wellesley, but the western-style hats sure looked great at this Saturday’s Fiske Wild West Round-up at Wellesley’s Fiske Elementary School.

 

fiske wild west round-up

fiske wild west round-up

Making its triumphant return after taking last year off, the fun fair is a big fundraiser for the school.

A big, happy crowd enjoyed games, bouncy structures, food, music, crafts, and more.

fiske wild west round-upfiske wild west round-upfiske wild west round-up

fiske wild west round-up

fiske wild west round-up
The always fraught prize table

fiske wild west round-up

fiske wild west round-up

fiske wild west round-up

fiske wild west round-up

fiske wild west round-up
And finally, a Wellesley bar where you didn’t have to order food to get a drink

