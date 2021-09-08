Wellesley Business Buzz: Lyn Evans returns; Church Square goes designer route; Linden Square sidewalk sale; Save the date for Parents Day Out in Wellesley Square

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley business news:

Lyn Evans loves Wellesley and is coming back to us

After closing its 32 Church Street doors on July 1, 2021, Lyn Evans just couldn’t stay away. The women’s clothing boutique will re open in fashionable new digs in mid September at 87 Central Street (the former home of Wildflower) The team tells us there’s just a little bit of work to be done in the new space. They’re building out dressing rooms and making decisions about how to showcase a curated selection in their smaller space.

Church Square goes designer route

20-year-old interior design firm Capello Design has announced plans to move its studio from its 445 Washington St., location in Wellesley to 24 Church St., formerly home to nuts and chocolate shop Fastachi.

The firm will work with its design clients and offer various accessories and art at the new location.

Capello says on its Facebook page: “We will also pay homage to Fastachi chocolates who many people in town miss including me! So from time time I promise to offer their chocolates to sample along with champagne of course!”

Next door on Church Street is new tenant Katie Rosenfeld and Company, another interior design outfit.

Linden Square sidewalk sale

The place to score great shopping deals will be Linden Square during the blow-out Sidewalk Sale from Thursday, September 9 – Sunday, September 12. Loads of merchants will have their goods out all day, so don’t miss the discounts at this fun yearly event.

There will be deals of up to 70% off on SALE items only at your favorite stores. Sort through racks and racks to find that go-anywhere dress, comfy work-out clothes, tops galore, baby gear, and more.

Save the date for Parents Day Out in Wellesley Square

The Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association is getting ready for two big days of their always-popular fall shopping event. Parents Day Out will take place on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18, and participating stores throughout Wellesley Square will offer discounts, special offers, and surprises.

Details to follow.

