Wellesley Cotillion canceled for 2nd year

The Wellesley Cotillion Committee has announced on its Facebook page that it has canceled Cotillion 2022.

“We regret to inform the families of our Juniors and Seniors that after much conversation, deliberation and investigation we must officially cancel the 2022 Wellesley Cotillion. At this point, with masking and social distancing still so prevalent, we feel that a successful event indoors for 700+ students in January will just not be possible. We are in the process of assembling a committee for the 2023 Wellesley Cotillion so that we can continue the tradition once the pandemic has subsided,” the post read.

In spring 2021 there were high hopes that the long-standing formal dance tradition would be held on January 8, 2022 at Lombardo’s in Randolph. But to the disappointment of all, the 80+-year old annual event will remain on hiatus. Cotillion, a non-Wellesley Public School event put together entirely by over 150 parent volunteers, was last held in January 2020. At that time over 700 guests alternated between dancing the night away and watching the New England Patriots lose a playoff game to the Tennessee Titans (final score, 20-13) on large-screen TVs set up for the purpose at the dance.