The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley Historical Society crafts a beer fundraising event

by Leave a Comment

The Wellesley Historical Society held its second Craft Beer Experience fundraising event at the Wellesley Country Club’s Sunset Terrace, where representatives from local breweries (and one distillery) poured out pilsners, ales, IPAs and more on a beautiful evening. Appetizers were passed around, the fire pit was going, and the sun, as advertised, did indeed set beyond the terrace.

Historical Society Board of Directors President Jared Parker took advantage of the opportunity to thank the crowd for their support, and to celebrate the recently realized goal of paying off the Stanwood House mortgage. The 5,000 sq. ft. Washington Street property, acquired in 2012 for $1M, will one day house the WHS’s collections and offices. Significant renovations have already been completed, such as accessible bathrooms and ramps, but additional fundraising is ahead to further bring the 1916 building up to code.

Here are some pics of the event. Cheers.

Wellesley Historical Society, craft beer tasting event
Wellesley Historical Society, craft beer tasting event. Tollhouse Shop volunteers. From left, Beth Kalejs and Barb Viechnicki

 

Wellesley Historical Society, craft beer tasting event
Jordan Kellem from Harpoon brought Flannel Friday, an amber/red ale, and Big League, a hazy IPA.

 

Wellesley Historical Society, craft beer tasting event
The fire pit on the Wellesley Country Club Sunset Patio was a popular spot.

 

Wellesley Historical Society, craft beer tasting event
Jay Kleponis from Peak Organic brought an autumn IPA and a pale ale.

 

Wellesley Historical Society, craft beer tasting event
Wellesley Historical Society movers and craft beer sippers. From left. Alden Ludlow, Historical Society project archivist; Bryan Jadot, Historical Society member; Board of Directors president Jared Parker; Taylor Kalloch, interim executive director.

 

Wellesley Historical Society, craft beer tasting event
Founder and head brewer of Idle Hands Christopher Tkach brought an unmalted wheat, coriander spiced & citrus peel offering, along with a pilsner.

 

Wellesley Historical Society, craft beer tasting event
Elli Loria from Bully Boy Distillers brought two choices for the non-beer drinkers in the crowd—an amaro, which she mixed into a bourbon and Campari concoction, and a vodka, which became part of a basil gimlet.

 

Wellesley Historical Society, craft beer tasting event
Forrest Pettengill from Aeornaut pours out an Oktoberfest lager. He also brought another lager.

 

Wellesley Historical Society, craft beer tasting event
Historical Society members Julie Wallace and Mike Heffernan; former Board of Directors president John G. Celi (in full lederhosen regalia); and John Schwartz enjoy the fun.
print

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley
  Email Call and Haul
Write Ahead, Wellesley
Watertite Roofing