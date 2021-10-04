Wellesley Historical Society crafts a beer fundraising event

The Wellesley Historical Society held its second Craft Beer Experience fundraising event at the Wellesley Country Club’s Sunset Terrace, where representatives from local breweries (and one distillery) poured out pilsners, ales, IPAs and more on a beautiful evening. Appetizers were passed around, the fire pit was going, and the sun, as advertised, did indeed set beyond the terrace.

Historical Society Board of Directors President Jared Parker took advantage of the opportunity to thank the crowd for their support, and to celebrate the recently realized goal of paying off the Stanwood House mortgage. The 5,000 sq. ft. Washington Street property, acquired in 2012 for $1M, will one day house the WHS’s collections and offices. Significant renovations have already been completed, such as accessible bathrooms and ramps, but additional fundraising is ahead to further bring the 1916 building up to code.

Here are some pics of the event. Cheers.