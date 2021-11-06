Wellesley Business Buzz: Veteran restaurateur making Wellesley Square bid; Dana Hall celebrates $15M gift; resident named law firm managing partner

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, MA business news:

Veteran restaurateur making Wellesley Square bid

Wellesley Square’s restaurant scene could soon be in for another boost if a Wellesley resident’s bid to open an eatery at 102 Central St., passes town approvals.

Derek. Brady, whose other ventures have included Union Street in Newton and The Draft in Allston, seeks to fill the void left in the space next to the fire station (We’ve reached out to him via email for more). B. Good bailed from the spot in May after a 4-year run.

The Select Board on Monday, Nov. 8 will hold a public hearing about licensing Brady’s operation, and will meet behind closed doors to discuss his background, according to the meeting agenda.

We’ve recently reported on another restaurant, Laughing Monk Cafe, planning to open just down the block early next year.

Dana Hall celebrates $15M gift

Dana Hall School has received a $15 million gift from the Manton Foundation that is the largest in the Wellesley private school’s history.

Dana Hall said the gift will allow it to renovate its Upper School Classroom Building, among other things.

Sandy Niles, trustee at the Manton Foundation, and parent of 2 Dana Hall graduates, said in a statement that, “I know first-hand that Dana Hall helps shape the confident, compassionate, intellectually curious young women the world so desperately needs. Supporting the students, faculty and staff through the modernization of such an important learning space is an investment in our future. We hope that our gift will encourage others to think big when it comes to Dana Hall.”

Meanwhile, if the Manton Foundation has any interest in supporting local journalism…

Wellesley’s Shanahan named law firm managing partner

Boston law firm Sherin and Lodgen LLP has named Sara Jane Shanahan of Wellesley as managing partner, meaning she will oversee day-to-day operations at the firm, which employs 50-plus lawyers. She’s the firm’s first female managing partner.

Shanahan joined the firm in 2008 as a litigation partner and has served as chair of the firm’s litigation department since 2015.

Outside the firm, Shanahan has held various leadership positions with the Boston Bar Association, and served on the Women’s Bar Association’s Women’s Leadership Initiative. She also sits on the board for the Wellesley Club.