Wellesley College campus to reopen to visitors—good news, and bad news

The campus of Wellesley College will reopen to visitors starting Tuesday, November 16th. That’s the good news. The bad news is those who thought they’d be resuming the most beautiful walk in town, the loop around Lake Waban, will be sorely disappointed. Earlier this year the Hunnewells informed the College and the Town that they will not be reopening their portion of the lake path to the public. This closed section extends from the closed gate behind the President’s house and along the southern shoreline to the closed gate at Pond Road.

The College reminds visitors that there is no public access to campus buildings or restrooms. Building access is limited to members of the Wellesley College community and registered visitors on College business. All athletics facilities—indoor and outdoor, including the track, fields, and tennis courts—will remain closed to the public. Spectators are permitted for outdoor games.

Campus reopening guidelines including parking restrictions

Wellesley College’s campus grounds are once again open to its neighbors.

Wellesley College requires all dogs to be leashed. Having dogs under voice control is not permitted.

Building access is limited only to members of the Wellesley College community and registered visitors on College business. Visitors and guests on College business must complete the visitor registration form prior to coming to campus and will receive details about parking and building access from their campus host.

Campus visitors may only park in the Distribution Center Lot #2. Because parking is limited, it is recommend that visitors walk to campus to the extent possible. Please review this map.

Cars without parking stickers that are parked in other areas, including at Cheever House by the Sudbury Aqueduct, Waban House, French House, the Wellesley College Club overflow lot, or the Nehoiden Golf Course along Dover Road, and cars in unauthorized spots along Rte. 16 and Rte. 135 may be subject to ticketing and towing by the College or by the Town of Wellesley.