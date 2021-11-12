Wellesley introduces Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force members

The town of Wellesley has announced the 18 members of a new Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force that has been in the works since the end of last year. About 40 people volunteered to be on the task force, which includes members the town says “bring a broad range of identities, perspectives, and life experiences to this work.”

Members include those already well known in town through their positions in public office, as well as those whose work on diversity issues might be done more behind the scenes.

The members are:

Melinda Arias-Voci

Gary Arthur

John Benzan

Linda Chow

Tony Clark

Leda Eizenberg

J’Lesia Jones

Glen Kim

Ann-Mara Lanza

Ayla Lari

Lisa Macdonald

Paul Merry

Lina Musayev

Lise Olney

Tere Ramos

Odessa Sanchez

Donna Stoddard

Robin Tusino

Odessa Sanchez says she jumped at the opportunity to apply to join the task force. “I’ve lived and worked in Wellesley for the past 12 years and if one of the goals is to identify and prioritize the needs of historically underrepresented people, I think it’s useful to have myself, a member of the marginalized community present,” she says.

Sanchez, who serves as a Wellesley Housing Authority commissioner , hopes the task force will help bring about “generational changes, to be put in action, not just on paper.” She adds: “Wellesley should be a town that values differences between its citizens and shares an authenticity of belonging. Every person has the right to voice contrary opinions without fear of negative consequences.”

The group, scheduled to begin meeting regularly in December, will focus on these initial tasks:

Creating a vision statement for racial equity in Wellesley

Developing a mission statement for this work

Developing and identifying a work plan supporting the goal of racial equity

Establishing community guiding principles and practices to support anti-bias, nondiscriminatory, and anti-racist behaviors and attitudes

These efforts will build on previous DE&I work in town.

The Wellesley Select Board recently issued a statement to reaffirm its anti-bias and anti-racism commitment in response to reported incidents that have occurred in town.