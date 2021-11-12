Wellesley introduces Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force members

The town of Wellesley has announced the 18 members of a new Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force that has been in the works since the end of last year. About 40 people volunteered to be on the task force, which includes members the town says “bring a broad range of identities, perspectives, and life experiences to this work.”
Members include those already well known in town through their positions in public office, as well as those whose work on diversity issues might be done more behind the scenes.
The members are:
- Melinda Arias-Voci
- Gary Arthur
- John Benzan
- Linda Chow
- Tony Clark
- Leda Eizenberg
- J’Lesia Jones
- Glen Kim
- Ann-Mara Lanza
- Ayla Lari
- Lisa Macdonald
- Paul Merry
- Lina Musayev
- Lise Olney
- Tere Ramos
- Odessa Sanchez
- Donna Stoddard
- Robin Tusino
The group, scheduled to begin meeting regularly in December, will focus on these initial tasks:
- Creating a vision statement for racial equity in Wellesley
- Developing a mission statement for this work
- Developing and identifying a work plan supporting the goal of racial equity
- Establishing community guiding principles and practices to support anti-bias, nondiscriminatory, and anti-racist behaviors and attitudes
These efforts will build on previous DE&I work in town.
The Wellesley Select Board recently issued a statement to reaffirm its anti-bias and anti-racism commitment in response to reported incidents that have occurred in town.
