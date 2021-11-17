Wellesley Police log: Silverware flies over mask spat; ‘beep your horn 1 more time’…then pepper spray; PVC downspout swiped

Wellesley MA police log for Oct. 19-Nov. 5:

Arrests

On October 19, 2021 at 10:06 a.m. Officer Cunningham was conducting traffic enforcement when he observed a large dump truck on Washington Street operating in a truck exclusion section of the roadway. He stopped the truck and requested his license and registration. A query of the operator’s information showed his license was revoked as a habitual traffic offender. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On October 22, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Officer Lucenta was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when she observed a BMW sedan pass her location with excessive window tint. She stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested her license and registration. A query of her information revealed that her license was suspended. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On October 22, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to a Wellesley Square restaurant for a report of an altercation between patrons at the restaurant. The officers spoke to two female parties involved in the disagreement and found that a male party, and a female party, were dining at the restaurant when they asked other patrons who were dining and wearing a mask to protect themselves against COVID-19 if they were vaccinated. The couple then began making comments demanding that they take off their masks and that they were ruining their dinner. The male party was using vulgar language, which was disturbing other patrons at the restaurant. Two male parties sitting at another table began to intervene on the behalf of two nearby women. The female member of the initial party then threw silverware at the two male parties. A piece of the silverware struck one of the female parties before landing on the table of the male parties. The male from the initial party began to verbally threaten to fight the male parties and was separated from them by a restaurant employee. The couple was taken into custody, transported to the station booked in the usual manner and afforded all rights. The female was later released on personal recognizance and male was released on $300 bail.

Incidents

On October 20, 2021 at 2:05 p.m. a Wellesley resident came to the police station to surrender a firearm for destruction that was no longer wanted. The firearm was properly secured until it can be destroyed.

On October 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. an officer spoke to a female party regarding fraudulent activity on a business account. She stated she noticed on October 15th that $14,552 had been withdrawn from the business account. She contacted her bank and they were able to refund the withdrawn monies. She requested a police report for documentation.

On October 22, 2021 at 11:57 a.m. an officer was dispatched to Cliff Road for a report of a breaking and entering into a vehicle. The reporting party stated that the passenger side window was smashed and a bag, which contained his wallet, was stolen. The vehicle was broken into sometime between 6:00 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. There are no suspects.

On October 23, 2021 at 11:10 a.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party regarding identify fraud. The reporting party stated she had been notified by three financial institutions that there were suspicious attempted transactions on her accounts. A total of $60,000 was transferred from her bank account in three separate transactions. There were attempts to change passwords to other financial accounts. The reporting party is working with the financial institutions to close the compromised accounts and open new accounts. The stolen funds were refunded to her by her bank and she has placed a fraud alert on her accounts.

On October 25, 2021 at 12:58 a.m. an officer was dispatched to the area of Weston Road at Fells Road for a report of an intoxicated female party who appeared to need assistance. The female party was located on Weston Road under the Route 9 overpass and appeared to be unconscious. The officer was able to wake up the female party and speak to her. She agreed to go to the hospital for evaluation.

On October 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party regarding misuse of her credit card. The card was used to purchase a chair to be delivered to an address in Superior, Wisconsin. The reporting party was able to cancel the online order and have the charge to her credit card reversed. The officers advised the reporting party to cancel her card and request a replacement card and to contact one of the credit reporting bureaus.

On October 25, 2021 at 4:54 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party regarding illegal dumping into a dumpster at a business on Washington Street. There was mail identifying the individual responsible for disposing of their personal

trash in the dumpster for the commercial property. The officer spoke with the party responsible for dumping the trash and advised him it is illegal to dispose of trash in a private dumpster and he could be fined up to $1,000 for doing so. He stated he was unaware that it was illegal. The reporting party did not wish to file criminal charges.

On October 27, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. an officer spoke to a female party regarding items she believed were stolen from her residence. She stated a Rolex watch and women’s gold ring with sapphires and diamonds were taken sometime during the week of September 20th. She asked if the officer could check to see if the watch had been pawned. The officer checked the pawn database and was unable to find any matches. There are no suspects.

On October 28, 2021 at 5:47 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party who stated a package was taken from her front doorstep. The reporting party has a security camera which captured a male party remove the package and walk away. They were not familiar with the male party who took the package. There are no suspects.

On October 29, 2021 at 12:17 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party regarding check fraud. The reporting party stated that a former employee was re-depositing old paychecks with new dates. Three checks had been deposited in October. The reporting party called the former employees cell phone and left a message to call her regarding the checks. She believes the former employee currently resides in Tennessee. The officer left a message for the former employee and did not receive a call back. The incident is under investigation.

On October 31, 2021 at 2:24 p.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party who stated a male party sprayed him in the face with pepper spray. He stated the male party had attempted to make a prohibited left hand turn from Worcester Street westbound onto Oakland Street causing traffic to back up on Worcester Street. The reporting party stated several vehicles were beeping their horns at the vehicle, which eventually proceeded westbound on Worcester Street. He stated at the next traffic light the male party operating the vehicle exited and stated “beep your horn one more time.” He stated another vehicle beeped their horn and the male party pepper sprayed him in the face through his open window, got back in his vehicle and drove away. The incident is under investigation.

On October 31, 2021 at 2:44 p.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party who stated a 60 foot PVC downspout had been stolen from his property sometime since the previous day. It appeared the pipe may have been dragged though his backyard and then a wooded area. He was unaware of anyone who would have taken the pipe and stated it was valued at $1,500-$2,000 including the cost to install it. There are no suspects.

On November 2, 2021 an officer spoke with a female reporting party regarding fraud. The reporting party stated an unknown male party called her and alleged an Amazon account had been opened using her personal information and a computer had been purchased. The male party stated an officer would be sent to her house so she could file a report and in order for that to happen she needed to go to CVS and purchase a Google Pay Card and provide them with the information. She purchased a $200 Google Pay Card and provided the card number to the caller and then contacted Amazon and learned there had

not been an account opened in her name and she was defrauded. There are no suspects.

On November 2, 2021 at 1:05 p.m. an officer spoke with a male party who wished to surrender a revolver that was owned by a family member who had passed away. The firearm was property stored until it can be destroyed.

On November 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. an officer responded to a residence for a complaint about the condition of a residence and possible hoarding. The home was in poor condition and clearly deteriorating to an extent that may make it uninhabitable. The health department and building department were notified to follow up with the resident.

On November 3, 2021 at 12:51 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party regarding attempted fraud. The reporting party stated she received a letter from a financial intuition stating her loan application had been denied. She stated she had not applied for a loan and suspected her information had been obtained in a data breach that occurred approximately one year ago. There was no financial loss and the reporting party has already frozen her account to avoid any fraudulent activity.

On November 3, 2021 at 8:52 p.m. an officer was dispatched to Wellesley Office Park for a report of a male party who was acting suspiciously inside one of the buildings and who also claimed he had fallen into a pond on the property. The male party stated he was lost and had fallen into the pond and had trouble getting out in the dark. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

On November 5, 2021 at 2:15 a.m. while conducting security checks an officer located a white Jeep SUV in the parking lot of the Warren Building. He queried the registration number and found that it had been reported stolen from Logan Airport on November 3rd . The vehicle was removed from the parking lot and did not appear to be damaged.

On November 5, 2021 at 8:10 a.m. an officer spoke to a female party who stated she was notified the prior evening by a friend that a fraudulent Instagram account had been opened posing as her that directed people to a website. The website is pcngyh.com, which is a scam website designed to look like an Onlyfans page. The scam website steals people’s personal and credit card information. The officer is investigating.

On November 5, 2021 at 4:16 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a hit and run motor vehicle accident on Washington Street at Cameron Street. The reporting party stated his vehicle was struck by a landscaping truck and the operator indicated the reporting party should take a photograph of the license plate and name of the company and then left. The officer contacted the company. They were able to identify the driver and he came to the police station with another employee of the landscaping company. The male party who was operating the vehicle has a suspended license. He will be summonsed to Dedham