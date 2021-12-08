Wellesley votes to approve funds for Hardy, Hunnewell school projects

Wellesley voters in Tuesday’s Special Election overwhelmingly cast ballots in favor of debt exclusions to fund the construction of new Hardy and Hunnewell elementary schools.

Here are the preliminary results as reported by the town. This is based on ballots electronically tabulated. Final results will be posted at a later time and will include hand-counted ballots.

This followed Town Meeting’s approval for the projects’ construction funding in October.

The new Hunnewell and Hardy schools, slated to open in 2024, will replace outdated facilities. The schools are each being designed to accommodate up to 365 students and 18 classrooms within a 6-school district. Upham Elementary School will be closed.

Construction costs for the schools will add up to more than $100K, according to the September Advisory presentation.

Taxpayers will see a property tax increase as a result of the debt exclusions. We heard during Special Town Meeting that the peak median annual increase would be $753, though an online tax impact estimator will give you a better sense of your own increase.