Wellesley Business Buzz: Another Hills coffee shop brewing; LINX intros New England Outdoor Camp; HYP coming back; Get Fit in Linden Square

Another Hills coffee shop brewing

While Wellesley Square of late has had a coffee drought, there’s no such issue in the Hills. There’s Caffè Nero, CrepeBerry, Quebrada, and soon, it looks like a new shop dubbed Jejes Cafe could be opening in the former Prime Fitness space at 259 Washington St. An application has been filed with the town and we’ll share more info as we get it.

LINX intros New England Outdoor Camp

LINX is bringing the nature experience back to summer camp with New England Outdoor Camp, a new day camp set up to connect campers ages 3 – 15 to nature with programs that encourage their personal interests. The idea is to involve kids in a throw-back, vintage-type summer camp, one where they explore and play outside at an easy pace and without any technology at all.

Located at Elm Bank Reservation in Wellesley—an expansive property that includes river-access, trails, forested areas, gardens, and the opportunity for campfires—activities will include canoeing, archery, hiking, orienteering, outdoor survival skills, gardening, arts and crafts, music, cooking, games, sports, and wellness. As campers grow at NEOC, they will be encouraged to wander about, investigate, and build their understanding of nature, always in an age appropriate way.

Registration is now open for weekly sessions from June 13th through September 2nd. Camp runs Mon.-Fri., 9am-4pm, and can be extended as early as 8am or as late as 6pm. A bus service is available, which includes a sibling bus discount.

HYP making a Wellesley comeback

HYP Yoga disappeared from Wellesley Square at the end of 2020 and we never were able to get any word from the business on what happened. We just figured it was the obvious: The pandemic.

But now it looks like HYP is coming back to town in a different location: Upstairs at 141 Linden St.

Welcome back!

Wolfers waits

Wolfers Lighting has changed up its arrival plans at 61A Central St., a couple of times, originally targeting this past fall, and then the end of January. Now it is shooting for the end of the first quarter.

“New delays related to COVID have impacted all of us, including our timeline for opening. We are working as quickly as we can while keeping our team & project partners safe, and our current schedule will now have us open by the end of Q1….” the company says.

