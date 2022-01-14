Wellesley Police log: Youths, store employees swap foul language claims; $7K Vuitton purse goes missing (briefly) at hockey game; letting the air out on Christmas

Wellesley, MA police log for the weeks of Dec. 21, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022:

On December 21, 2021 at 2:00 a.m. an officer was conducting security checks of commercial buildings on Worcester Street when he noticed two individuals walking eastbound on the grass/curb area of the roadway. When the two individuals noticed the officer, they attempted to hide from view. The officer stopped and began checking the area on foot. He located two youths hiding in a wooded area. He determined the two youths had run away from a residential treatment center in Natick. It was determined that the two youths had been reported missing the previous day. A representative from the treatment center responded and took custody of them.

On December 21, 2021 at 2:48 a.m. officers responded to a business on Linden Street for a report of store employees being harassed by several youths that were in the store. The reporting party stated that large groups of youths come into the store after school and cause a disturbance, use foul language and act in a rude manner to the store employees. Officers spoke to a couple of the youths who indicated the store employees used foul language towards them, which caused the disturbance to occur. The officer asked if the store manager could forward the store security camera footage so it could be reviewed. The incident is under investigation.

On December 21, 2021 at 8:35 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party who stated her vehicle was vandalized sometime between 6:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. She stated it appeared the hood of the vehicle had been keyed. The officer spoke with the businesses nearby to see if there was any security footage that might have captured the damage being done, but was unable to locate any security footage. There are no suspects at this time.

On December 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party regarding a catalytic converter being stolen from a motor vehicle that was parked in a lot on Worcester Street. The theft occurred sometime between Monday and Wednesday. There are no suspects.

On December 22, 2021 at 6:20 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party regarding a purse that was stolen from a business on Linden Street. The reporting party relayed that her purse had been stolen at one store and she went into another store to meet with her husband and ask for his help in locating the purse. The officer followed up with both stores and found the purse had been turned in at the second store and was later returned to the reporting party. She stated there was approximately $410 in cash missing and prescription medication.

On December 23, 2021 at 3:50 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party who stated she felt someone had been entering her apartment and moving things or taking them. She stated she could not locate her car keys and was concerned someone had broken into the apartment and taken them. There did not appear to be any signs of forced entry into the apartment. The officer asked if the female party had potentially misplaced the keys and asked if she wanted assistance looking for them. She declined the offer to help look for the keys.

On December 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. an officer spoke to a female party who stated that while attending a hockey game at the Wellesley Sports Center her Louis Vuitton bag valued at $7,000 had been stolen. She was advised to cancel her credit cards as soon as possible to avoid any fraudulent charges. The officer advised the reporting party that he would attempt to review any security footage and get back to her. Before the officer cleared the call the female party walked over to his police vehicle and advised him that she had located the purse inside her vehicle.

On December 27, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. an officer spoke to a reporting party regarding damaged Christmas lawn decorations. The reporting party had two large inflatable decorations and one of them had been damaged with multiple tears along the seam. There are no suspects.

On December 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party who had received a check from the Department of Unemployment Assistance and had not filed a claim. She stated she needed a police report to file the claim with the Department of Unemployment Assistance.

On December 27, 2021 at 7:45 a.m. an officer spoke to a female party regarding an email fraud. She had received an email from an unknown individual that was posing as a neighbor and requested assistance in purchasing Google Play gift cards as a gift for a friend. The unknown party indicated they would reimburse her for the money when they returned. The female party purchased a total of $500 worth of Google Play gift cards and provided the codes on the cards to the unknown individual. The incident is under investigation

On December 30, 2021 at 4:24 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who stated she had parked her vehicle in a neighbor’s parking spot in the garage of their apartment building on December 25th. She stated there was a bag in the car with some jewelry in it and later on realized that the jewelry was missing. The incident is under investigation.

On December 30, 2021 at 8:13 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party regarding a PayPal scam. The reporting party had sold an item on Facebook marketplace for $125 to a buyer. The buyer requested to pay via PayPal and then overpaid for the item by $325 saying that she would have to make an overpayment to make the payment work because the seller’s PayPal account needed to be upgraded. The $450 payment was showing as pending in the seller’s PayPal account. Due to the pending status the reporting party was unable to send back the overpayment. The reporting party sent $325 of her own money via Zelle. The officer advised her to see if she could stop that payment. The incident is under investigation.

On January 1, 2022 an officer was dispatched to a residence for a possible past breaking and entering. The reporting party stated that it appeared there was a black substance on the door trim leading from the garage door to the mudroom of the house that they did not notice before. The black substance appeared to be grease. It did not appear there was any forced entry into the garage and there was nothing missing from the residence. There are no suspects.

On January 1, 2022 at 12:50 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party who stated some packages were delivered to her house while she was away and when she returned home the packages were gone. She stated a neighbor indicated the packages were there on the 29th and her house cleaner indicated they were there on the 31st. There are no suspects at this time.

This log is supplied by the Wellesley Police Department and includes a selection of arrests and incidents. The entire log is available by visiting the department. The Swellesley Report withholds names of those involved, with some exceptions for incidents or arrests that gain widespread attention.