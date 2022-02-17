Norfolk County Sheriff to ride into Wellesley

Learn more about the role of the Norfolk County Sheriff’s office and its work with local communities

Residents are invited to drop in for coffee and conversation with Sheriff Patrick McDermott on Friday, February 18 beginning at 8am at the Maugus Restaurant, 300 Washington Street, Wellesley.

This event is part of the Norfolk County diner tour, an effort to promote local restaurants and share public safety information.

The last high-profile visit to Wellesley from the sheriff’s office was back in October 2021 during Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, when representatives rolled down Washington Street as part of the parade.

Last spring, Wellesley police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Kingsbury Street and discovered during the stop that the driver was carrying a fake ID from the Sheriff’s Department. The driver was later summonsed to Dedham District Court for Uttering a False Document and Unauthorized Making or Possession of a Badge.

These are just two exciting Wellesley-related sheriff’s tales I came up with off the top of my head. Imagine the stories Sheriff McDermott can tell.