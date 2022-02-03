Share your 2022 Boston Marathon charity fundraising profile

If you’re a Wellesley resident running the 2022 Boston Marathon for a charity, or live elsewhere and are running for a Wellesley-based nonprofit, feel free to share your fundraising info with us.

Here’s a form you can fill out if you’d like us to include your Boston Marathon profile (including a link to your fundraising site) on our 2022 Boston Marathon charity runners page. We’ll try to add entries within a day or two of receiving them.

If you’re taking part in the race and are not fundraising, but have a great story to tell, we’re interested in that too: [email protected]

The town of Wellesley annually receives a bunch of invitational entries for the marathon that it doles out to local charities for fundraising purposes.