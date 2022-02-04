Sleety Friday shuts down Wellesley

Everything from Wellesley Public Schools to Town Hall to the libraries and Tolles Parsons Center are closed on Friday due to the sleet.

Wellesley Police are reporting on Friday morning that roads are getting bad.

WPD and WFD are working to clear the traffic crash so @wellesleydpw can continue road treatment on Hunnewell near Cedar St. pic.twitter.com/RgcNTxXv9D — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) February 4, 2022

Town Hall says many employees are working remotely and can help you via email and online services.