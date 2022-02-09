Wellesley letter to the editor re: permanent lighting at Hunnewell Field

To the editor:

I am concerned that the process for making a decision on whether or not to add permanent lighting to Hunnewell Field remains very unclear even to those who have been following the issue closely. During the discussion at its February 3 meeting, two members of the Natural Resources Commission (which has legal control of the high school and surrounding fields) stated unequivocally that they were prepared to vote down the School Committee’s proposal, which includes lights, bathrooms, and team rooms. But no vote was taken, and it was not stated when a vote would be taken, though it sounded to me like it could happen at the next meeting. It was also not determined whether the NRC might actively provide any useful feedback to the School Committee on its proposal.

I am very concerned that the deliberations have gotten this far without a public hearing being scheduled, which was both promised previously by the NRC and is a requirement under its Change of Use policy. Public hearings need at least 14 days of public advertisement, so it seems like with the NRC’s schedule, any public hearing would fall to March, at least 3½ months after the School Committee’s initial proposal was delivered. But again, when that will happen is still unknown to the public, because it has not been discussed in the meetings. Comment at the meetings has been robust, but a public hearing as defined by Massachusetts law is a legally distinct and formal event that requires certain types of notices and procedures.

But beyond the NRC’s own requirement for a public hearing on this proposal, I think that the community also would greatly benefit from hearing the NRC and the School Committee discuss the proposal together, in detail, in a joint meeting. This type of meeting would allow for the two boards to share ideas and discuss pros and cons in an effort to reach common understanding and perhaps a solution of some kind.

If the proposal is voted down, for example, does that apply to just the lights? Does a “no” vote mean the NRC would also not approve the updated plans for the much-needed new bathrooms? Or the team rooms? Would a majority of the NRC find a smaller number of nights acceptable? As someone in the public watching the many meetings of deliberation on this issue, I have no idea and think these questions and others are valid.

There is nothing in their policy that prevents the NRC from giving the School Committee feedback on what they agree with and what they don’t, or suggest alternatives. That would show basic respect, and in this case I think it would be expected practice, given all the work that has been done by a fellow board.

After all, this all started with a joint meeting one year ago when the NRC came to the School Committee and asked for guidance with exploring bathrooms, team rooms and lights for the field—which was one of the NRC’s publicly stated goals for 2021. The proposal is a result of that request from the NRC. It has clearly been put together by the School Committee in good faith, following the NRC’s policy, and taking what I would estimate is hundreds of hours of School Committee and School Department time during an exceptionally busy and challenging period.

I still believe there is an opportunity to work out a compromise—one that is respectful of the neighborhood and their very valid concerns about noise, traffic, and general disruptions, but also meets many of the long-held and very strong desires of the community and our students to be able to finally have night games on a field that is allocated for public use.

Personally, I am in support of a limited and specific plan that can be codified in an eventual Zoning Board of Appeals decision, so it is binding and clear to everyone.

Sharon Gray

Arnold Road