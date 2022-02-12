Wellesley Police log: Fraud & more fraud; suspicious activity at MassBay; license plate gone

Wellesley, MA police log for the period of Feb. 1-6:

On February 1, 2022 at 11:07 a.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party regarding suspected fraud. The reporting party stated she received an email that appeared to be from an anti-virus software company that stated she would be billed for virus protection. She stated she had previously subscribed to the service but had cancelled it so she called the phone number in the email and spoke to an unknown male party. The unknown party requested bank and personal information, which the reporting party provided. After speaking with the male party the reporting party thought the conversation was suspicious, contacted her bank, and closed her account. There has been no monetary loss at this time and no suspects.

On February 2, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. an officer spoke to an employee of a business on Linden Street regarding check fraud. The female reporting party stated she received a call from a female party from Colorado who stated she received a check in the mail from her business for $7,900. The woman thought it was odd that she received the check so she did not attempt to cash it. The reporting party contacted the bank and was able to put a monitor on the account. There has been no financial loss suffered at this time.

On February 5, 2022 at 1:31 a.m. an officer was dispatched to Mass Bay Community College for a report suspicious activity. The reporting party stated he observed three individuals attempting to pull on one of the door handles on the back of the building. He stated he saw five male parties walking on campus and when he approached them, they ran off. The responding officer saw one of the males in front of the school who ran into the woods when he noticed the officer. Officers checked the area, but did not find anyone walking around. There was no entry gained to the building.

On February 5, 2022 at 2:56 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party regarding credit card fraud. The reporting party stated on January 22nd she had used her debit card at a business on Linden Street and noticed later that it was no longer in her possession. She thought she might have misplaced the card and learned on January 26th that a charge in the amount of $1,639.69 was made at Gucci E-Commerce. She contacted her bank, filed a fraud claim, and received a new card. She stated when she went back to the business on February 5th she was advised her debit card was left behind when she was there on January 22nd. The officer is investigating.

On February 6, 2022 at 12:05 p.m. an officer spoke to a male party regarding a stolen front license plate. The male party noticed the front plate missing on February 3rd and stated it was either taken from his residence in Wellesley or place of business in Dedham. The officer looked at the vehicle and noticed the bolts that secure the plate in place were no longer on the vehicle. The registration was entered into the NCIC computer system as stolen.

