Wellesley charity news: Shortbread supports Ukraine; Restaurants return to Nourishing Wellesley; Marathon fundraisers; Int’l Women’s Day volunteers

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., charity & fundraising news:

Quebrada bakes to support Ukraine

Quebrada is making a special cookie of the Ukrainian flag and all purchases of this shortbread snack will benefit World Central Kitchen‘s efforts to help Ukrainian refugees. “WCK is currently in Poland, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary, making fresh meals for people fleeing Ukraine, as well as supporting Ukrainian restaurants preparing meals for those who have stayed behind. Cookies are sold by the piece and can be pre-ordered or just picked up in the store,” Quebrada’s Emilie tells us. (Hat tip to reader LR on this news.)

Nourishing Wellesley offers grab-and-go meals for those in need

Wellesley restaurants are offering healthy grab-and-go meals for those in need through a program funded by the state and administered by the Charles River Regional Chamber.

Last year, during the height of the pandemic, the program delivered some 2,500 meals

From March to June, eligible families can pick up prepared meals at sites throughout Wellesley, including the Barton Road Community Room on Thursdays between 5-5:30 p.m. Wellesley Food Pantry participants can register for the program through the pantry.For more information, contact Nourishing Wellesley coordinator Maura Renzella at [email protected]

Participating restaurants include:

Wellesley 2022 Boston Marathon charity runners

Check out some of this year’s Boston Marathon charity runners who either live here or are running for Wellesley organizations.

International Women’s Day volunteers

Cradles to Crayons celebrated International Women’s Day with a volunteer event at its Newton warehouse during which donated items were inspected, sorted, and packaged for distribution to children living in homeless and low-income situations in the Greater Boston area. Among the volunteers was the Nielsen family of Wellesley. Cradles to Crayons partnered with Weymouth-based nonprofit South Shore Stars, an early education, youth development nonprofit.