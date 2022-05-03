Registration opens for Schofield 5K Road Race

Schofield Elementary School is holding its annual 5K Road Race and Fun Fair on Sunday, June 5.

Online registration has begun, though you can also register the morning of beginning at 8am. The race starts at 9:30am, followed by a kids’ fun run at 10:30am. The 5K course is hilly, though ends on a downhill, and zigzags through the Poets’ Corner neighborhood.

T-shirts are included for the first 300 registrants. Pre-registration fee is $25/$30 after May 20. Gather friends to register as a team. Proceeds benefit the Schofield PTO.

The races are followed by a fun fair on the school playground that goes from 10:45am – 12:45pm.