Big Wellesley garage sale, June 18th, plus Town rules for holding your own sale

Wellesley garage sale, get the goods

DATE: Saturday, June 18

TIME: 10am-2pm

LOCATION: 73 Elmwood Road, Wellesley, MA

What’s for sale:

furniture including vintage wicker (chairs, end tables, chaise lounge, rocking chair)

upholstered couch

oak bookcase with inlaid leaded glass

office furniture (wooden storage cabinets, desks)

variety of household goods

rugs and runners

decorative pieces

some toys for children

some clothing/shoes

kitchen items

woman’s bike

storage containers

Want to hold your own sale?

The Town requires that anyone wishing to hold a yard/garage sale, estate sales, rummage sales, and flea markets must have a permit that is issued by the town. Permits are issued for up to two consecutive days. There can be one sale per location during a calendar year.

Visit the Yard Sale page for information about the types of sales you may have, costs and regulations, and to apply online for a permit

Fees range from $5 for the first garage/yard sale on up to $20 for an estate sale. Hmmm. I think the estate sale I was thinking about having just turned into a plain old yard sale.

More on fees and general rules

Sales are subject to the following conditions:

All material available for sale shall be from the premises where the sale takes place.

No sign or sale advertising shall be placed in within any street right-of-way, including free-standing signs. Signs may NOT be affixed to street signs, or to any traffic, regulatory or warning signs or utility poles within the right of way. Signs or sale advertising may NOT be placed on any public trees.

Signs may be displayed for no more than five (5) days.

No individuals engaged in the garage sale business can participate in a garage sale in any way, either directly or indirectly, unless they are holding the sale on their own private property.

No material from outside sources can be sold at a garage sale.