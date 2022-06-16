Big Wellesley garage sale, June 18th, plus Town rules for holding your own sale

Wellesley garage sale, get the goods
DATE: Saturday, June 18
TIME: 10am-2pm
LOCATION: 73 Elmwood Road, Wellesley, MA
What’s for sale:
- furniture including vintage wicker (chairs, end tables, chaise lounge, rocking chair)
- upholstered couch
- oak bookcase with inlaid leaded glass
- office furniture (wooden storage cabinets, desks)
- variety of household goods
- rugs and runners
- decorative pieces
- some toys for children
- some clothing/shoes
- kitchen items
- woman’s bike
- storage containers
Want to hold your own sale?
The Town requires that anyone wishing to hold a yard/garage sale, estate sales, rummage sales, and flea markets must have a permit that is issued by the town. Permits are issued for up to two consecutive days. There can be one sale per location during a calendar year.
Visit the Yard Sale page for information about the types of sales you may have, costs and regulations, and to apply online for a permit
Fees range from $5 for the first garage/yard sale on up to $20 for an estate sale. Hmmm. I think the estate sale I was thinking about having just turned into a plain old yard sale.
More on fees and general rules
Sales are subject to the following conditions:
- All material available for sale shall be from the premises where the sale takes place.
- No sign or sale advertising shall be placed in within any street right-of-way, including free-standing signs. Signs may NOT be affixed to street signs, or to any traffic, regulatory or warning signs or utility poles within the right of way. Signs or sale advertising may NOT be placed on any public trees.
- Signs may be displayed for no more than five (5) days.
- No individuals engaged in the garage sale business can participate in a garage sale in any way, either directly or indirectly, unless they are holding the sale on their own private property.
- No material from outside sources can be sold at a garage sale.
