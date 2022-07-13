Building a big list of writers who went to Wellesley High

“Roots and Wings: Wellesley High’s Legacy of Nurturing Creativity” will be a celebration of authors who went to Wellesley High School, and of the many teachers who have inspired, mentored, and nurtured them— from Pulitzer Prize winners to young people just publishing their first poems. ” will be a celebration of authors who went to Wellesley High School, and of the many teachers who have inspired, mentored, and nurtured them— from Pulitzer Prize winners to young people just publishing their first poems.

[email protected] The Roots & Wings committee, led by WHS grad/author Beth Hinchliffe and former WHS English teacher Jeanie Goddard, is looking for names of living or deceased writers to include on the list. Emailwith candidates, and their contact information if possible.

Organizers plan to make the list of writers and publications available online, and are readying for an event in the fall to honor them.