Come see, hear, and learn about bats in Wellesley on Tuesday, July 26 at 8pm.

See a real bat detector in action at this Wellesley Conservation Land Trust-sponsored event

Meet at the Morses Pond gate at the end of Turner Road. Park on the North 40 (wooded) side of the street.

While it’s called a bat walk, we’re hoping participants will see the bats fly.