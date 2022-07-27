Wellesley’s Weston Road Community Gardens gone wild

It’s a great time to take a stroll through Wellesley’s community gardens for a colorful display of flowers, vegetables, and more.

Wellesley has community gardens on Weston Road as part of the North 40 property and on Brookside Road across town. You can sign up to get in line for a plot. Here’s the latest on the 2022 Weston Road gardening season for those with plots.

I took a stroll through the Weston Road gardens, and while it looks like some gardens have overwhelmed their gardeners, most plots are being nicely managed and producing an array of produce and flowers.