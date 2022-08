The Wellesley Health Department says a mosquito sample in town tested positive for West Nile virus, which can spread disease to those bitten. The risk level in the area for infection is moderate.

The Health Department encourages you to take precautions, such as using insect repellent.

The town does not take part in truck-based or aerial spraying. It does work with the East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project early in the season to treat catch basins to control mosquito populations.