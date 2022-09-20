The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Family fun times from one end of Wellesley to the next

by Leave a Comment

Wellesley last weekend was taken over by families in search of bouncy houses and other rides, craft tables, face painting stations, and more. Their quest for fun took them from Fiske Elementary School‘s annual Western Round-Up, to the Wellesley Mothers Forum’s Fall Carnival in Wellesley Square. Here are a few pics:

Fiske School Western Round-Up is still wild

We don’t care how much rebranding the PTO engages in. The Fiske Western Round-Up (the fundraiser’s official name as of this year), also known under the alias “Wild West Round-Up,” is still a wild time. At the fair with a western flair, attendees swaggered about wearing cowboy hats while they enjoyed rides, games, and lunch at the Chuckwagon. The strains of country music could be heard as kids played the annual cowboy strut game for treasure jar prizes.

Fiske Western Round-Up, Wellesley
Fiske Western Round-Up

 

Fiske Western Round-Up, Wellesley
Fiske Western Round-Up

 

Fiske Western Round-Up
Fiske moms and honorary sheriffs Laura Smith (left) and Teresa Peters sold tickets and kept general law and order in Round-Up Town.

Wellesley Mothers Forum

The Wellesley Mothers Forum set up bouncy houses and games, and scooped ice cream for a couple hours of family fun at the Wellesley Town Green, all for free as their gift to the community.

Here’s what the Wellesley Town Green looked like before the Mother’s Forum took over for the day. Peaceful. Calm. Serene.

Wellesley Town Green
Wellesley Town Green

Who needs peaceful, calm, serene when it’s the weekend, baby? Here’s what happens when Mothers Forum members bring to life their vision of what could be on a nice stretch of lawn in the shadow of Town Hall.

Wellesley Mothers Forum
Wellesley Mothers Forum
Wellesley Mothers Forum
We were a little afraid of the unicorn (she had human hands!), but the kids had no such fears.

 

Wellesley Mothers Forum
Wellesley Mothers Forum members. From left, Paige, Rebecca Russell (membership director), and Christi Walker (membership committee member)

The Wellesley Mothers Forum provides mothers of infants, toddlers, and preschoolers with an opportunity to gather once a month to enjoy interesting speakers, share parenting information, and form new friendships. Membership information here.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

print

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Dedham Country Day School, DCD
Wonderful Wellesley
Deland, Gibson Insurance, Wellesley
  • support swellesley
  • swellesley reach ad