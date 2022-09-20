Family fun times from one end of Wellesley to the next

Wellesley last weekend was taken over by families in search of bouncy houses and other rides, craft tables, face painting stations, and more. Their quest for fun took them from Fiske Elementary School‘s annual Western Round-Up, to the Wellesley Mothers Forum’s Fall Carnival in Wellesley Square. Here are a few pics:

Fiske School Western Round-Up is still wild

We don’t care how much rebranding the PTO engages in. The Fiske Western Round-Up (the fundraiser’s official name as of this year), also known under the alias “Wild West Round-Up,” is still a wild time. At the fair with a western flair, attendees swaggered about wearing cowboy hats while they enjoyed rides, games, and lunch at the Chuckwagon. The strains of country music could be heard as kids played the annual cowboy strut game for treasure jar prizes.

Wellesley Mothers Forum

The Wellesley Mothers Forum set up bouncy houses and games, and scooped ice cream for a couple hours of family fun at the Wellesley Town Green, all for free as their gift to the community.

Here’s what the Wellesley Town Green looked like before the Mother’s Forum took over for the day. Peaceful. Calm. Serene.

Who needs peaceful, calm, serene when it’s the weekend, baby? Here’s what happens when Mothers Forum members bring to life their vision of what could be on a nice stretch of lawn in the shadow of Town Hall.

The Wellesley Mothers Forum provides mothers of infants, toddlers, and preschoolers with an opportunity to gather once a month to enjoy interesting speakers, share parenting information, and form new friendships. Membership information here.

